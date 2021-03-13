The Pennsylvania Department of Health registered 2,840 new COVID-19 cases on Saturday, the fifth time in six days state health officials have registered fewer than 3,000 new cases statewide.
Across the Valley, there were 46 new cases: 19 in Snyder County, 18 in Northumberland, six in Union and three in Montour. There were no new deaths in the Valley according to the latest state data.
There were 43 COVID-related deaths statewide in the latest update, the 23rd day in a row with fewer than 100 deaths. There have been between 40 and 51 deaths for five consecutive days.
According to the latest data from state health officials, 140,346 doses of COVID-19 vaccine were administered on Friday, including 81,197 doses that led to residents being fully vaccinated. It pushed the state's total since vaccinations began in December to 1,200,2000 fully vaccinated residents. Another 2,335,776 have received one dose.
Across the Valley, 26,175 residents are fully vaccinated and another 40,175 have received the first dose.
According to the DOH, 1,442 residents were hospitalized as of noon Friday, down 21 from Friday. The number of patients being treated in intensive care units dropped by six to 307, while 177 people are being treated on ventilators, up a dozen from the previous report.
There are 37 patients being treated in Valley hospitals, down two from Friday. At Geisinger in Danville, 26 COVID patients are being treated according to state data with eight in the ICU and four on ventilators. There are seven patients at Geisinger-Shamokin and four at Evangelical Community Hospital. Geisinger-Shamokin has two patients in the ICU; Evangelical has one. Neither hospital has a COVID patient on a ventilator.
The trend in the 14-day moving average number of hospitalized patients per day is about 4,500 lower than it was at the peak on December 25, 2020. However, the current 14-day average is now also below what it was at the height of the spring peak on May 3, 2020.
The DOH also announced the statewide positive testing rate last week was 5.7 percent, level from the previous seven-day window. It is the first time in 12 weeks the rate did not drop from the previous week.
On campus
On Saturday morning, the Bucknell University COVID-19 dashboard showed 16 active infections, including a dozen among students. Both numbers are down three from Friday's report. The school reported 49 students are in isolation, up 11. The dashboard also shows five positive tests on Friday, the highest total since Feb. 23.
At Susquehanna University, there are 11 active cases on campus including 10 students. Since the semester began, there have been 83 total cases at SU, including 71 students. The university's dashboard does not update on weekends.
Nursing homes
As of noon Friday, there have been 2,110 cases at 35 long-term care facilities across the Valley. The state did not update the cases on Saturday.
The state does not indicate how many cases are active at nursing homes or assisted living facilities, just the number of cases since the pandemic began last March.
In Montour County, there have been 285 resident and 69 staff cases at six locations. There have been 39 deaths at the facilities.
In Northumberland County, 20 facilities have combined for 1,019 resident cases — up four from Wednesday — and 253 staff cases — up three for the seond day in a row. There have been 208 combined deaths.
In Snyder County, there have been 138 resident cases — up five — and 35 staffers at two locations. There have been 20 combined deaths at the two facilities.
In Union County, 262 resident cases and 49 staff cases have been confirmed — along with 43 total deaths — at seven nursing homes.
Prisons
There are 25 active cases at United States Penitentiary (USP) in Lewisburg, down one overall. Twenty of the cases are among staff members. To date, no inmate or staff member has died due to complications from the virus.
There are three inmate cases and no cases among staff members at the Allenwood low-security site and one inmate case at the medium-security unit. At USP-Allenwood, there are four active inmate infections and two cases among employees. To date, one inmate from the USP facility has died from the disease.
Since the pandemic began last March, 1,212 inmates at the four federal prisons have recovered, while 156 staffers have recovered.
At SCI-Coal Township, there are 21 active cases, including six inmates and 15 staffers, an increase of two staff cases in the latest data.