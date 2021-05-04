Pennsylvania registered more than 3,000 new COVID-19 cases Tuesday, the first time in three days with that many cases. Additionally, hospitalizations in the state increased slightly across the state.
Thirty-two more Valley residents were infected according to state health officials, including 17 in Northumberland County, nine in Snyder, four in Union and two in Montour County. It was the eighth day in a row with at least 10 new cases in Northumberland County and the 14th time in 15 days.
Across Pennsylvania, there were 3,133 new cases in the latest data release.
Statewide there were 58 total deaths, equal to the total of the previous three days combined. There was one death in the Valley linked to the novel coronavirus, in Snyder County. It was just the second death in that county since early March.
According to the Department of Health (DOH), there were 69,725 vaccines administered on Monday, including 44,743 shots that gave residents full vaccine protection. To date, 58,253 Valley residents have received full vaccine protection. More than 8.75 million doses have been administered statewide and nearly 3.6 million residents are fully vaccinated.
Statewide percent positive test rate for the week ending Friday decreased to 7.6 percent, the second week in a row the positive rate has decreased. It is the lowest total since March 26.
Nursing homes
As of noon Monday, there had been 2,186 confirmed cases of COVID-19 across 35 long-term care facilities in the Valley since the pandemic began in March 2020. In the latest data release, there was a new staff case in Union County and one new resident case in Montour.
The state does not report the number of active cases, just total cases among residents and staffers since the pandemic began last year.
In Montour County, there have been 305 resident cases and 73 staff cases at six facilities.
In Northumberland County, there have been 1,051 resident cases and 264 staff cases at 20 facilities.
At two facilities in Snyder County, 137 residents and 37 staffers have tested positive. In Union County, there have been 267 resident cases and 50 staff cases at seven facilities.
Hospitals
The state reported 2,172 individuals were hospitalized with COVID-19 as of noon Tuesday, up 21. Of that total, 480 were in intensive care units (ICUs), down four, and 263 were being treated on ventilators, up two.
COVID hospitalizations remained steady in the Valley on Tuesday with 64 total, including 46 at Geisinger in Danville, three at Geisinger-Shamokin and 15 at Evangelical Community Hospital. Twenty patients were being treated in the ICU — 16 in Danville and four at Evangelical — and four patients at Geisinger’s main campus in Danville were on ventilators.
On campus
Bucknell University reported five fewer active COVID-19 cases on Tuesday morning. There were 33 active cases, including 31 students, on campus. There were no positive tests reported on campus on Tuesday for the second day in a row.
The university had 64 students in isolation, down three from Monday.
At Susquehanna University, there are nine new student cases, pushing the on-campus total to 10.
Prisons and state centers
There is still one active COVID-19 case at USP-Lewisburg in the latest data from the federal Bureau of Prisons. It remains the only active case at the four federal prisons in Union County.
At the three Allenwood locations, 396 inmates and 981 staffers have received a COVID-19 vaccine. At USP-Lewisburg, 207 inmates and 307 staffers have been vaccinated.
At SCI-Coal Township, there are eight active cases, down one from Monday's report. There are eight staff cases total. There have been three inmate COVID-19 deaths at the facility. Statewide there were 102 active staff cases and 56 inmates across the state’s two dozen prisons.
There were less than five active cases among people receiving services and staffers at the Selinsgrove State Center on Monday morning, matching Saturday’s report.
Fewer than five people have died at the location. The Department of Human Services does not provide specific numbers if they are less than five. Since the pandemic began in March 2020, there have been 100 resident cases and 247 staff cases at the facility, the same numbers as reported since Saturday.
There were no active cases among clients and less than five active cases among workers at the Danville State Hospital on Monday. There were no staff cases reported as of Monday. There have also been less than five client deaths. There have been 75 cases at the facility, including 39 among clients.