Pennsylvania's new COVID-19 case count continued to level off Saturday with the state Department of Health registering 3,100 new cases, the seventh time in eight days with fewer than 4,000 cases.
The only time in the last week when more than 4,000 new cases were registered was Friday when the state announced some backlogged tests were part of the 4,607 cases statewide. There were 35 new deaths across Pennsylvania announced on Saturday.
Included in the statewide total are 40 new cases in the Valley. There were 21 new cases in Northumberland County, eight in Union, seven in Snyder and four in Montour. There we no deaths in the Valley.
According to the DOH’s reporting, 128,415 vaccines were administered statewide on Friday, pushing the total number of vaccinations to more than 8.5 million. State records show nearly 3.5 million Pennsylvanians are fully vaccinated, including 57,146 in the Valley. Across the four counties, there have been more than 125,000 vaccine doses administered.
Statewide percent positive test rate for the week ending Friday decreased to 7.6 percent, the second week in a row the positive rate has decreased. It is the lowest total since March 26.
Hospitals
The state reported 2,207 individuals were hospitalized with COVID-19 as of noon Saturday, down 77. Of that total, 487 were in intensive care units, down 31, and 254 were being treated on ventilators, down eight.
There are two fewer COVID patients hospitalized in the Valley — 70 total — including 49 at Geisinger in Danville, four at Geisinger-Shamokin and 17 at Evangelical Community Hospital. Eighteen patients are being treated in the ICU — 14 in Danville and four at Evangelical — and five patients at Geisinger’s main campus in Danville are on ventilators.
On campus
Bucknell University reported 16 fewer active COVID-19 cases on Saturday morning. There were 50 active cases, including 48 students, on campus. There were six positive tests on campus on Friday, according to the university’s dashboard, the second day in a row with six positives.
The university had 98 students in isolation, down eight from Friday.
At Susquehanna University, there is one active student case, level with the previous update. Since the semester began, there have been 130 cases, including 109 students.
Prisons and state centers
There is one new active COVID-19 case at USP-Lewisburg in the latest data from the federal Bureau of Prisons. It is the only active case at the four federal prisons in Union County.
At the three Allenwood locations, 396 inmates and 981 staffers have received a COVID-19 vaccine. At USP-Lewisburg, 207 inmates and 307 staffers have been vaccinated.
At SCI-Coal Township, there are still nine active cases, the same number for the last three days. There is one inmate case and eight staff cases. There have been three inmate COVID-19 deaths at the facility. Statewide there are 102 active staff cases and 56 inmates across the state's two dozen prisons.
There were less than five active cases among people receiving services and staffers at the Selinsgrove State Center. Fewer than five people have died at the location. The Department of Human Services does not provide specific numbers if they are less than five. Since the pandemic began in March 2020, there have been 100 resident cases and 247 staff cases at the facility.
There were no active cases among clients or workers at the Danville State Hospital. There have also been less than five client deaths. There were less than five active employee cases according to the state’s online dashboard on Wednesday. There have been 74 cases at the facility, including 39 among clients.
Nursing homes
As of noon Friday, there had been 2,182 confirmed cases of COVID-19 across 35 long-term care facilities in the Valley since the pandemic began in March 2020. In the latest data release, there is one new resident case in Northumberland County and the state added one more death at a nursing home in the county, the 216th in that county.
The state does not report the number of active cases, just total cases among residents and staffers since the pandemic began last year.
In Montour County, there have been 305 resident cases and 72 staff cases at six facilities.
In Northumberland County, there have been 1,050 resident cases and 264 staff cases at 20 facilities.
At two facilities in Snyder County, 137 residents and 37 staffers have tested positive. In Union County, there have been 266 resident cases and 49 staff cases at seven facilities.