The state Department of Health registered 3,249 new COVID-19 cases on Tuesday, including 59 in the four-county Valley region. There are also 17 more COVID patients in Valley hospitals on Tuesday than the previous day.
It is the largest one-day increase in the Valley since April 29, 2021, when there were 64 new cases. There were at least six new cases in each Valley county, including 30 in Northumberland, 13 in Union, 10 in Snyder and six in Montour.
It is the eighth consecutive day with at least 20 cases in Northumberland County and the fourth time in seven days with at least 30.
In the latest update from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), all 67 counties in Pennsylvania are now seeing High levels of transmission (more than 100 cases per 100,000 residents over the past week).
There have been at least 3,000 new cases across Pennsylvania five times over the past week.
Pennsylvania has administered more than 12.1 million doses of the COVID-19 vaccine and 83,332 Valley residents are fully vaccinated.
Hospitalizations
As of noon Tuesday, 1,850 patients were in Pennsylvania hospitals with COVID-19 symptoms, up 50 from Monday's report.
Of those hospitalized, 474 were being treated in intensive care units (ICUs), up six from Monday. There were 216 patients on ventilators, down two.
Among 72 patients in Valley medical facilities — up 17 from Monday — there were 14 patients in intensive care units at Geisinger in Danville — up four — seven at Evangelical Community Hospital and none at Geisinger-Shamokin.
Geisinger’s Danville location was also treating six patients on ventilators, while Evangelical had two.
There were 44 patients at Geisinger’s main campus in Danville — up seven from Monday — 19 at Evangelical — also up seven — and nine patients were at Geisinger-Shamokin.
Prisons, state facilities
There are two new active staff cases at SCI-Coal Township and one new staff case at USP-Lewisburg according to the Department of Corrections and the federal Bureau of Prisons.
USP-Lewisburg and USP-Allenwood both remained in the BOP’s Level 3 of COVID modifications on Monday. The modifications are based on the facilities’ COVID-19 medical isolation rate, combined percentage of staff and inmate completed vaccinations series, and their respective county transmission rates.
At each level, an infection prevention procedure or modification to operations such as inmate programming and services may be made to mitigate the risk and spread of COVID-19 in accordance with BOP pandemic guidance. BOP pandemic guidance follows and integrates guidance and direction from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, the Occupational Safety and Health Administration, the Department of Justice, and established medical best practices.
The local prisons were the last federal prisons in the country to remain at Level 2 before the last update. All 98 federal prisons are in Level 3 modifications.
There are now active cases among those receiving services at the Selinsgrove Center — the state does not release precise numbers unless there are more than five to avoid identifying a patient. At the NCSTU juvenile facility in Danville, there are active cases among residents and staffers.