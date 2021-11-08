The number of new COVID-19 cases dropped statewide for the fifth consecutive day on Monday with the state Department of Health reporting 3,254 new cases.
DOH officials also recorded 17 deaths statewide on Monday after no deaths were reported on Sunday. There were no deaths in the Valley linked to the coronavirus.
State Health officials registered 52 new COVID cases in the Valley in the latest release, including 33 in Northumberland County. It was the 13th consecutive day Northumberland County has had at least 30 new cases. There were also 17 cases in Snyder County and 15 in Union County. There were no new cases in Montour County, the first time since Sept. 7 that a Valley County (Snyder) had no cases.
Sixty-six of 67 Pennsylvania counties reported high levels of community transmission of COVID on Monday, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC).
That means they were all seeing at least 100 new cases per 100,000 residents over the previous seven days. Philadelphia County was seeing substantial transmission rates, the only county not seeing high growth.
Nationwide, 70.86 percent of counties have high transmission rates. The CDC reported that 2.55 percent of counties nationwide are reporting low transmission.
In Pennsylvania, 72.5 percent of residents age 18 or older have been fully vaccinated and local facilities are now scheduling smaller doses of the COVID vaccine for children ages 5-11.
There have been more than 14.2 million doses administered statewide, including 931,000 booster shots.
Hospitalizations
As of noon Monday, there were 2,559 patients hospitalized statewide for COVID, up 84 since Sunday.
Of those hospitalized statewide, 591 were being treated in intensive care units (ICUs), up 18, and 349 were being treated on ventilators, up 10.
According to data provided by the state, there were 113 patients undergoing treatment in Valley medical facilities for COVID-19 on Monday. There were 25 patients in intensive care units at Geisinger in Danville, eight at Evangelical Community Hospital near Lewisburg — up one — and none at Geisinger-Shamokin.
Geisinger’s Danville location was also treating 19 on ventilators, and Evangelical was treating two, both the same numbers as reported Friday.
At Geisinger’s main campus in Danville, there were 70 COVID-19 positive patients. There were 30 patients at Evangelical and 12 at Geisinger-Shamokin.
At Evangelical, 21 of 30 patients were not vaccinated, while seven of eight patients in the ICU and both on ventilators.
Prisons, state facilities
The number of active cases at state and federal facilities in the Valley remained steady on Monday.
The federal Bureau of Prisons announced two new cases at the low-security unit in Allenwood on Saturday, but none since. Two inmates and one staff member have tested positive. There was also an active inmate case at the medium-security location. There were no active cases at the United States Penitentiary (USP) in Allenwood or USP Lewisburg.
There were three active COVID-19 cases among staff at the State Correctional Institution (SCI) in Coal Township, the same as reported since Friday. There were 107 staff cases statewide. There were 52 active inmate cases statewide — up 18 — but none at Coal Township.
The state Department of Human Services (DHS) reported no increase in cases at the Selinsgrove Center. There were less than five cases among persons receiving services and 11 staff cases. The DHS does not specify numbers when they are fewer than five to avoid identifying patients.
There were less than five staff cases at Danville State Hospital and no resident cases. There were less than five staff cases at the North Central Secure Treatment Unit (NCSTU) for girls. There were no youth cases in the unit and no cases in the NCSTU boys unit.