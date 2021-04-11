The state Department of Health registered 3,362 new COVID-19 cases on Sundays, the sixth day in a row with at least 3,000 new cases. The DOH also announced three deaths linked to the novel coronavirus.
In the Valley, state health officials announced 57 new cases, including 23 in both Northumberland and Union counties. There were also eight new cases in Snyder County and three in Montour. There were no new deaths in the region. There have been four COVID-related deaths in the Valley since April 1.
Pennsylvania's early warning dashboard also shows the state's positive test rate increased to 9.5 percent over the past week, up from 9.3 percent last week. It was fourth week in a row the positive test percentage increased.
Hospitalizations
There were 2,460 patients hospitalized with COVID-19 in Pennsylvania on Sunday, according to the state Department of Health’s report, 19 more than the previous day. Of those patients, 516 were in intensive care units (ICUs), an increase of five, and the number of patients on ventilators decreased by six to 254.
At Valley hospitals, 67 patients were hospitalized, the same number as reported Friday. There were 16 patients in ICUs and 5 on ventilators. Geisinger Medical Center in Danville was treating 52 patients, according to the state's report. The Danville campus was treating 11 patients in the ICU and 5 on ventilators. At Geisinger Shamokin there was one patient who was in the ICU. At Evangelical, there were 14 admitted patients. Four were being treated in the ICU.
The trend in the 14-day moving average number of hospitalized patients per day is about 3,900 lower than it was at the peak on December 25, 2020. The current 14-day average is also below what it was at the height of the spring peak on May 3, 2020. However, the moving average of number of hospitalized patients has started to increase.
On campus
At Bucknell University there are 27 active cases, level with Saturday's report, including 24 among students. There were two positive tests on campus on Saturday. There are 57 students in isolation, up two from Saturday.
At Susquehanna University, there were 10 active cases — five students and five workers — the same number as reported Friday. Since Jan. 21, there have been 118 cases on campus, including 90 among students. The university does not update cases on the weekend.
Nursing homes
As of noon Saturday, there have been 2,150 confirmed cases of COVID-19 across 35 long-term care facilities in the Valley, the same number as reported on Friday. The DOH does not update long-term care facility data on weekends.
In Montour County, there have been 300 resident cases and 70 staff cases at six facilities.
In Northumberland County, there have been 1,037 resident cases and 256 staff cases at 20 facilities.
At two facilities in Snyder County, 137 residents and 37 staffers have tested positive. In Union County, there have been 264 resident cases and 49 staff cases at seven facilities.
To date there have been 319 COVID-19 related deaths in Valley nursing homes, including 215 in Northumberland County.
Prisons and state centers
There are three active cases, all among workers, at four federal prisons in Allenwood. There are no active cases at the United States Penitentiary (USP) in Lewisburg.
There are no cases at the Allenwood low-security facility. There is one staff member infection, at Allenwood's medium-security facility. At the United States Penitentiary (USP) in Allenwood, there were two employee cases and no inmate cases. One inmate has died from COVID-19 at the facility, the only federal inmate death related to COVID in the Valley.
USP Lewisburg reported no active cases.
To date, 1,370 individuals have recovered from the virus at the prisons, including 1,190 inmates.
At SCI-Coal Township, there were seven active cases, the same number as reported Friday. There have been two inmate deaths at the facility.
There are less than five cases among people receiving services at the Selinsgrove State Center and less than five people have died. The Department of Human Services does not provide specific numbers if they are less than five. There are six active employee cases at the facility. There have been 334 cumulative cases at the facility, 234 of them among workers.
There are also fewer than five cases among workers and clients at the Danville State Hospital. There have also been less than five client deaths. There have been 74 cases at the facility, including 39 among clients.