State Health officials registered 3,333 new COVID-19 cases on Thursday — including 33 in Northumberland County — marking the third time this week with more than 3,000 new cases in a single day statewide.
The number of new patients hospitalized with COVID symptoms slowed but continued to rise.
Eight counties had at least 100 new cases, with Philadelphia County registering 403. Allegheny and Montgomery counties also had more than 200 new cases. Sullivan County, which has had 463 total cases since the pandemic began, was the only county to not record a new case in the latest update..
In the Valley, there were 46 new cases: 33 in Northumberland, seven in Union, five in Snyder and one in Montour. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention reports both Northumberland and Snyder counties are seeing high community transmission rates — more than 100 new cases per 100,000 residents over the past week — in the latest seven-day window measured. Montour and Union have substantial growth rates, between 50 and 99 cases per 100,000.
Northumberland County's new case count continues to rise. The county has registered at least 20 new cases in each of the last three days and 108 cases over the past five. The 33 new cases were the highest since April 22.
Statewide, there were 27 deaths linked to the coronavirus, the third day in a row with more than 20 deaths. There have been 82 deaths statewide in the last three days. There was one new death registered in Northumberland County, the 611th in the Valley linked to the coronavirus.
Pennsylvania has administered more than 12 million doses of the COVID-19 vaccine and 82,573 Valley residents are fully vaccinated.
Hospitalizations
As of noon Thursday, 1,645 patients were in Pennsylvania hospitals with COVID-19 symptoms, up 28 from Wednesday's report.
Of those hospitalized, 474 were being treated in intensive care units (ICUs), up a dozen from Wednesday. There were 196 patients on ventilators, down 11.
Among 55 patients in Valley medical facilities — level with Wednesday's report — there were 17 patients in intensive care units at Geisinger in Danville, six at Evangelical Community Hospital and three at Geisinger-Shamokin.
Geisinger’s Danville location was also treating four patients on ventilators and there was one patient on a ventilator in Union County.
There were 36 patients at Geisinger’s main campus in Danville, a dozen at Evangelical — up five from Tuesday — and seven patients were at Geisinger-Shamokin.
Nursing homes
At Valley nursing homes, there have been 2,225 cases across the four counties since the pandemic began in March 2020. The state does not provide a list of active cases, only the cumulative total dating back 16 months. In Thursday's data, there is one new resident case in Northumberland County and one new staff case in Union County, according to the overall statewide database.
In the latest state data, there have been 309 resident cases and 74 staff cases in Montour County. Forty-nine residents have died due to complications from the novel coronavirus.
In Northumberland County, since last March, there have been 1,064 residents and 271 staffers who have tested positive, along with 222 deaths.
In Snyder County, 141 residents and 37 staffers have tested positive. The state reports 22 residents have died at long-term care facilities.
Union County has had 270 resident and 59 staff cases. Forty-three residents have died.
Prisons
There were 33 cases among staffers in state prisons, according to the state Department of Corrections report, down five from Wednesday. There were 38 inmate cases, including 20 at SCI-Smithfield. There are no staff or inmate cases at SCI-Coal Township.
There were no inmate or staff cases at three federal prison facilities in Allenwood, according to the Bureau of Prisons (BOP). There is one active inmate case at USP-Lewisburg.
Federal prisons in Union County were in the BOP’s Level 2 operational level — moderate modifications — based on the facilities’ COVID-19 medical isolation rate, combined percentage of staff and inmate completed vaccinations series, and their respective county transmission rates. At each level, an infection prevention procedure or modification to operations such as inmate programming and services may be made to mitigate the risk and spread of COVID-19 in accordance with BOP pandemic guidance. BOP pandemic guidance follows and integrates guidance and direction from Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, the Occupational Safety and Health Administration, the Department of Justice, and established medical best practices. There were only seven prisons in the nation at level 2, while 91 were in level 3, the most restrictive. There were no prisons in level 1 as of Wednesday.
There were also active staff cases at the Selinsgrove Center and the female juvenile detention center in Danville.
Both reports say there were less than five active cases. The state Department of Human Services does not list exact totals fewer than five.
There were no active cases at the Danville State Hospital or the male juvenile detention center in Montour County.