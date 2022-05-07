Pennsylvania’s Department of Health registered more than 3,500 new COVID cases for the second consecutive day on Saturday and the third day in a row with at least 3,000.
Saturday's increase — 3,583 cases — is the largest since more than 4,000 were recorded on Feb. 19 and five more than were recorded on Friday. In the Valley, there were 46 new cases, including 32 new infections in Northumberland County, 7 in Union County, 5 in Montour and 2 in Snyder.
Over the past four days, there have been more than 100 new COVID cases registered in Northumberland County. Montour County has high community levels of COVID, while Northumberland, Snyder and Union have medium levels.
The state's rolling seven-day average now sits at 2,564, up nearly 2,000 since the start of April. Since the pandemic began in March 2020, there have been 2,838,169 coronavirus cases in Pennsylvania and 47,674 in the Valley.
There were 17 new deaths linked to COVID-19 statewide. None of the deaths were among Valley residents. There have only been two deaths from the virus in the Valley since April 21.
According to data being tracked by the CDC and Johns Hopkins University, nationally, the number of cases was up by 25 percent, while deaths were down 12 percent. Hospitalizations were up 9 percent in the last week.
Fifty-six of Pennsylvania’s 67 counties had low levels of COVID-19, according to the latest data from the CDC which is updated on Fridays. The four Valley counties have either high (Montour) or medium COVID levels (Northumberland, Snyder, Union).
Montour, Sullivan, Susquehanna and Bradford all had high levels. Nationally, there were 79 counties with high levels of COVID, 318 with medium and 2,827 with low. Across the U.S., more than 87 percent of counties had low COVID-19 levels.
The CDC looks at the combination of three metrics — new COVID-19 admissions per 100,000 population in the past 7 days, the percent of staffed inpatient beds occupied by COVID-19 patients, and total new COVID-19 cases per 100,000 population in the past 7 days — to determine the COVID-19 community level.
The CDC reported Saturday that 78 percent of Pennsylvanians 18 and older were fully vaccinated, while 68.5 percent of all residents were fully vaccinated.
Hospitalizations
As of noon Saturday, there were 791 COVID hospitalizations statewide, up 13. It was the eighth consecutive day with an increase in hospitalizations statewide.
There were 21 patients hospitalized locally. There were 17 patients at Geisinger in Danville, one at Geisinger-Shamokin and three at Evangelical Community Hospital. One of Evangelical’s COVID patients was not fully vaccinated according to hospital officials.
State facilities, prisons
There are two active inmate cases at federal prisons in Union County, including each at the low-security unit and USP-Allenwood. There were no staff cases at either facility and no active cases at two other Allenwood federal prison facilities or at USP Lewisburg.
Federal prisons in Lewisburg and Allenwood were at Level 3 operational levels of COVID mitigation. As of Saturday, there were 37 federal prisons nationally at Level 1 (the lowest), 26 were at Level 2 and 25 were at Level 3, an increase of two since Friday.
Institution operational levels (Level 1, Level 2, or Level 3) are based on the facilities’ COVID-19 medical isolation rate, combined percentage of staff and inmate completed vaccinations series and their respective county transmission rates.
There were 17 COVID cases at the Danville State Hospital, according to the Department of Human Services (DHS). As of Saturday, there were seven cases among clients and 10 staff cases, all new on Tuesday. There were also at least one resident and at least one staff case at the Selinsgrove Center. There were no active cases at either of the male or female units at the North Central Secure Treatment Unit, according to DHS.
At the State Correctional Institution in Coal Township, there was one new staff case, according to the state Department of Corrections. Statewide, there were 25 inmate cases and another 39 staff cases. Statewide, four prisons had inmate cases, and 18 had staff cases.