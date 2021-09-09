State Health officials registered more than 4,000 new COVID-19 cases for the second day in a row on Thursday and announced 52 more deaths were linked to the coronavirus across Pennsylvania.
Statewide, the Department of Health announced 4,197 new cases on Thursday, the second day in a row with at least 4,000 new cases. The last time Pennsylvania had more than 4,000 new cases on consecutive days was April 23-24.
Thursday's total includes 76 more cases in the Valley, including 31 cases in Northumberland County and 28 in Union County. There were 13 new cases in Snyder County and four in Montour.
Northumberland County has reported 253 cases so far this month, while Union County has had 63 over the past two days.
There was also one death linked to COVID in Northumberland County.
All 67 Pennsylvania counties were seeing high levels of community transmission on Thursday — more than 100 cases per 100,000 residents over a seven-day period — according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Seventeen counties had at least 100 new cases reported in Wednesday’s report, including 334 in Allegheny County. Forest County was the only one in the state to not report a new case on Thursday.
The state has administered more than 12.3 million COVID vaccines and 84,699 Valley residents are fully vaccinated
Hospitalization
As of noon Thursday, 2,118 patients were in Pennsylvania hospitals with COVID-19 symptoms, up 36 from Wednesday. Of those hospitalized, 523 were being treated in intensive care units (ICUs), up 17 from the previous day.
There were 296 patients on ventilators, up 46 from Wednesday's report.
Among 74 patients in Valley medical facilities — up two — there were 16 patients in intensive care units at Geisinger in Danville — up two — three at Evangelical Community Hospital and none at Geisinger-Shamokin.
Geisinger’s Danville location was also treating 11 patients on ventilators; Evangelical had three patients on ventilators.
There were 42 patients at Geisinger’s main campus in Danville — down — 23 at Evangelical and eight patients were at Geisinger-Shamokin. According to officials at Evangelical, 19 of the 23 patients hospitalized in the Lewisburg facility Wednesday were unvaccinated.
Prisons, state facilities
There was another new staff case at SCI-Coal Township, the fourth case at the prison this week. The state Department of Corrections reports six active cases at the prison, the most at any of the state's 24 prisons. The Bureau of Prisons (BOP) reported one active staff case at U.S. Penitentiary (USP) in Allenwood and at the medium-security unit in Allenwood. The staff case at nearby USP Lewisburg is also still active.
USP Lewisburg and USP Allenwood both remained in the BOP’s Level 3 of COVID modifications on Thursday. The modifications are based on the facilities’ COVID-19 medical isolation rate, combined percentage of staff and inmate completed vaccinations series, and their respective county transmission rates.
At each level, an infection prevention procedure or modification to operations such as inmate programming and services may be made to mitigate the risk and spread of COVID-19 in accordance with BOP pandemic guidance. BOP pandemic guidance follows and integrates guidance and direction from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, the Occupational Safety and Health Administration, the Department of Justice, and established medical best practices.
The local prisons were the last federal prisons in the country to remain at Level 2 before the last update. The BOP reports 96 of 98 federal prisons are in Level 3 modifications.
There were no active cases among those receiving services at the Selinsgrove Center — the state does not release precise numbers unless there are more than five to avoid identifying a patient.
At the NCSTU juvenile facility in Danville, there are no cases among residents and staffers in the boys unit; There are staff and resident cases in the girls unit.