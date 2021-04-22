COVID-19 hospitalizations dropped on Thursday as the state Department of Health announced 4,192 new cases and 52 deaths linked to the novel coronavirus.
The 52 deaths statewide marked the third day in a row with at least 50 deaths related to COVID and the sixth time in 10 days with at least 44 fatalities. There were two deaths in the Valley linked to COVID, one each in Montour and Snyder counties. It marked the first COVID-related death in Snyder County since March 11.
Thursday marked the third day in a row with more than 4,000 new cases. The seven-day rolling average across the state dropped to 4,369, down from 4,947 a week ago.
In the Valley, there were 65 new cases, with more than half (33) in Northumberland County. There were also 18 new cases in Union County — there were 12 new positive tests at Bucknell University on Wednesday — and a dozen cases in Snyder County. There were two new cases in Montour County.
Pennsylvania officials say more than 7.5 million doses of a COVID-19 vaccine have been administered. Across the state, there were 161,923 vaccines administered on Wednesday. More than 2.9 million Pennsylvanians are fully vaccinated — about 26 percent of the state’s population, including 50,345 in the Valley.
Hospitalizations
There were 2,808 patients hospitalized with COVID-19 in Pennsylvania on Thursday, according to the state Department of Health’s report, down 34 from Wednesday. Of those patients, 571 were in intensive care units (ICUs), down eight, and the number of patients on ventilators dropped by 17 to 281.
At Valley hospitals, 74 patients were hospitalized, up one from Wednesday. There were 22 patients in ICUs and 10 on ventilators. Geisinger Medical Center in Danville was treating 47 patients, according to the state’s report. The Danville campus was treating 15 patients in the ICU and 10 on ventilators. At Geisinger-Shamokin there were three patients being treated. At Evangelical, there were 24 admitted patients. Seven were being treated in the ICU.
On campus
Bucknell University added 15 new active COVID-19 cases on Thursday and how has 116 active cases — including 114 students, an increase of 13 new cases. There were a dozen positive tests on campus on Wednesday according to the university’s dashboard.
The university had 177 students in isolation, up nine. Thirty-two percent of the university’s allocated space to isolate students is available.
At Susquehanna University, there were 16 active cases — 13 students and three staffers, down three student cases. Since the semester began, there have been 129 cases, including 108 students.
Prisons and state centers
There are still three active cases at four federal prisons in Union County. As of Thursday morning, there were two inmate cases at USP-Lewisburg and one staff case at the low-security unit in Allenwood. There are no active cases at USP-Allenwood or the medium-security unit.
At SCI-Coal Township, there are nine active cases, level with Wednesday's report. There are now two inmate cases and seven staff cases. There have been three inmate deaths at the facility.
There are no active cases among people receiving services at the Selinsgrove State Center, while there are 10 staffers with COVID, down one from Monday. Fewer than five people have died at the location. The Department of Human Services does not provide specific numbers if they are less than five.
There were no active cases among clients or workers at the Danville State Hospital. There have also been less than five client deaths. There have been 74 cases at the facility, including 39 among clients.
Nursing homes
As of noon Thursday, there have been 2,168 confirmed cases of COVID-19 across 35 long-term care facilities in the Valley since the pandemic began in March 2020. There were two new staff cases in both Montour and Northumberland counties in the latest data release.
The state does not report the number of active cases, just total cases among residents and staffers since the pandemic began last year.
In Montour County, there have been 305 resident cases and 72 staff cases at six facilities.
In Northumberland County, there have been 1,041 resident cases and 258 staff cases at 20 facilities.
At two facilities in Snyder County, 137 residents and 37 staffers have tested positive. In Union County, there have been 267 resident cases and 49 staff cases at seven facilities.