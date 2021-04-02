Pennsylvania registered 4,656 new COVID-19 cases on Friday, the third time in four days with more than 4,000 new cases statewide.
Friday's increase includes 60 new cases in the four Valley counties, with 30 in Northumberland County, which has had least 19 new cases five days in a row. There were also 15 new cases in Union County, 11 in Snyder and four in Montour.
Statewide, health officials announced another 28 deaths, including one each in Northumberland and Union counties. The last COVID-related death in Snyder County was recorded on March 11, while no deaths have been registered in Montour County since Feb. 25.
According to state health officials, 2,173 patients are hospitalized with COVID-19 symptoms.
As of Wednesday, the state has administered 5,433,298 vaccine doses with 1,924,837 residents fully vaccinated. Across the Valley, 36,127 residents are fully vaccinated — about 18.6 percent of the Valley's population.
According to the CDC, as of Friday morning, Pennsylvania had administered first doses of vaccine to 32.4% of its eligible population.
Pennsylvania's early warning dashboard also shows the state's positive test rate increased to 9.4 percent over the past week, up from 7.6 percent last week. It is the third week in a row the positivity rate has increased. This week's rate is the highest it has been since Jan. 22. Evangelical Community Hospital's dashboard shows that 10.8 percent of the tests it has conducted over the past week have been positive.
Hospitalizations
There are now 2,173 patients in Pennsylvania — up 46 from Thursday — breaking a streak of six consecutive days with an increase of 50 hospitalizations. There are now 434 patients being treated in intensive care units, down two from Thursday, while the number of patients being treated on ventilators dropped by five to 204.
At Valley hospitals, 55 patients were hospitalized — 17 in ICUs and four on ventilators — an increase of six from Thursday's report. Geisinger Medical Center in Danville is treating 36 patients. The Danville campus is treating 12 patients in the ICU and four on ventilators. At Geisinger Shamokin there are three patients, including one in the ICU. At Evangelical, the number of admitted patients increased to 16, while four are being treated in the ICU.
The trend in the 14-day moving average number of hospitalized patients per day is about 4,300 lower than it was at the peak on Dec. 25, 2020. The current 14-day average is also below what it was at the height of the spring peak on May 3, 2020.
On Campus
At Bucknell University there are 11 active cases — down one from Wednesday — including seven students, according to the university's dashboard. There were no new positive tests on campus on Thursday after two on Wednesday. There are 53 students in isolation, down one from the previous day.
At Susquehanna University, there are still four active cases, three students and one staffer. Since Jan. 21, there have been 98 cases on campus, including 84 among students.
Prisons and state centers
There were still 20 active cases at United States Penitentiary (USP) in Lewisburg, a total that has been steady since Tuesday. Nineteen of the cases were among staff members. To date, no facility inmate or staff member has died due to complications from the virus.
There remains one active case at both the Allenwood low- and medium-security sites, both inmates, according to the Federal Bureau of Prisons. At USP-Allenwood, there were two active staff cases and no active inmate cases. To date, one inmate from the USP facility has died from the disease.
Since the pandemic began last March, 1,207 inmates at the four federal prisons have recovered, while 161 staffers have recovered. At Allewood's three facilities, 388 inmates and 973 staffers have received at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine. At Lewisburg, 198 inmates and 196 staffers have at least one dose.
At SCI-Coal Township, there were 13 active cases, even with Thursday's report. The state Department of Corrections reports five inmate cases and eight employee cases. One inmate has died due to complications from the disease.
Nursing homes
Across the Valley, there have been 2,135 cases in long-term care facilities. The only new case registered was a resident of a home in Northumberland County. The state does not report the number of active cases, just total cases among residents and staffers since the pandemic began last year.
In Montour County, there have been 289 resident cases and 69 among staffers. There have been 39 deaths linked to facilities in the county.
In Northumberland County, 1,034 residents have tested positive, along with 256 residents. There have been 215 deaths in county homes.
Snyder County has had 137 resident and 37 staff cases during the pandemic and 20 residents have died.
In Union County, there have been 264 resident cases and 49 staffers, along with 43 deaths.