The Department of Health registered 4,602 new COVID-19 cases on Wednesday, the third day in a row the case total has increased statewide. Health officials also announced 60 deaths linked to the novel coronavirus virus.
In the Valley, there were 52 new cases, nearly half (25) in Northumberland County. There were 12 new news cases in Union County according to state officials — it routinely takes several days for all test results to be added into the countywide databases. There were also eight new cases and seven new cases in Montour. There were 15 positive tests recorded at Bucknell University on Tuesday according to data provided by the university.
There were no deaths in the Valley related to COVID-19, the fifth day in a row with no deaths locally.
Pennsylvania officials say more than 7.4 million doses of a COVID-19 vaccine have been administered. Across the state, there were 155,524 vaccines administered on Tuesday. More than 2.8 million Pennsylvanians are fully vaccinated — about 25 percent of the state’s population, including 49,548 in the Valley.
Hospitalizations
There were 2,842 patients hospitalized with COVID-19 in Pennsylvania on Wednesday, according to the state Department of Health’s report, up nine from Tuesday. Of those patients, 579 were in intensive care units (ICUs), up three, and the number of patients on ventilators increased by six to 298.
At Valley hospitals, 73 patients were hospitalized, down two from Tuesday. There were 20 patients in ICUs and nine on ventilators. Geisinger Medical Center in Danville was treating 44 patients, according to the state’s report. The Danville campus was treating 11 patients in the ICU and nine on ventilators. At Geisinger-Shamokin there were five patients being treated, including two in the ICU. At Evangelical, there were 24 admitted patients. Seven were being treated in the ICU.
On campus
At Bucknell University, there were 101 active cases, including 101 cases among students, an increase of four new cases — all students — since Tuesday. There were 15 positive tests on campus on Tuesday according to the university's dashboard.
The university had 168 students in isolation, up six. Thirty-five percent of the university’s allocated space to isolate students is available.
At Susquehanna University, there were 19 active cases — 16 students and three staffers; there have been no new cases over the past two days. Since the semester began, there have been 129 cases, including 108 students.
Prisons and state centers
There is one new active COVID-19 case across four federal prisons in Union County. As of Tuesday morning, there were two inmate cases at USP-Lewisburg and one staff case at the low-security unit in Allendoow. There are no active cases at USP-Allenwood or the medium-security unit.
At SCI-Coal Township, there are nine active cases, down two from Tuesday's report. There are now two inmate cases and seven staff cases. There have been three inmate deaths at the facility.
There are no active cases among people receiving services at the Selinsgrove State Center, while there are 10 staffers with COVID, down one from Monday. Fewer than five people have died at the location. The Department of Human Services does not provide specific numbers if they are less than five.
There were no active cases among clients or workers at the Danville State Hospital. There have also been less than five client deaths. There have been 74 cases at the facility, including 39 among clients.
Nursing homes
As of noon Wednesday, there have been 2,164 confirmed cases of COVID-19 across 35 long-term care facilities in the Valley since the pandemic began in March 2020. There were two new resident cases in Montour County in the latest data release.
The state does not report the number of active cases, just total cases among residents and staffers since the pandemic began last year.
In Montour County, there have been 305 resident cases and 70 staff cases at six facilities.
In Northumberland County, there have been 1,041 resident cases and 256 staff cases at 20 facilities.
At two facilities in Snyder County, 137 residents and 37 staffers have tested positive. In Union County, there have been 267 resident cases and 49 staff cases at seven facilities.