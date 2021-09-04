New COVID-19 cases continue to rise across the state and in the Valley according to data released by the state Department of Health on Saturday. There were also three more deaths linked to the coronavirus in the Valley in the latest data.
DOH officials registered 4,783 new cases on Saturday, the second time in three days with more than 4,000 new cases. It marked the fourth day in a row with at least 3,000 new cases and the ninth time in 11 days statewide.
In the Valley, there were 91 new cases, the largest one-day increase since mid-February. The local total includes 47 new cases in Northumberland County. There have been 98 cases in the county over the last two days and 173 in the first four days of August. In June, Northumberland County registered 90 cases in 30 days; there were 46 cases in the county in July.
State Health officials also registered 21 new cases in Union County, 13 in Snyder and 10 in Montour. Union County has had at least 10 cases in each of the past five days.
All 67 of Pennsylvania’s counties are seeing high levels of community transmission — more than 100 cases per 100,000 residents over a seven-day period — according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
The state registered 28 deaths linked to the coronavirus on Saturday, including two in Northumberland County and in Union County.
Hospitalizations
As of noon Saturday, 1,938 patients were in Pennsylvania hospitals with COVID-19 symptoms, up 10 from Friday.
Of those hospitalized, 484 were being treated in intensive care units (ICUs), down nine. There were 236 patients on ventilators, down three
Among 65 patients in Valley medical facilities — up one from Friday — there were 11 patients in intensive care units at Geisinger in Danville, five at Evangelical Community Hospital and none at Geisinger-Shamokin.
Geisinger’s Danville location was also treating eight patients on ventilators.
There were 35 patients at Geisinger’s main campus in Danville, 21 at Evangelical and nine patients were at Geisinger-Shamokin.
Prisons, state facilities
There were no new cases at Valley prisons after two new staff cases were registered Friday.
On Friday, the BOP reported one active staff case at USP-Allenwood and at the medium-security unit in Allenwood. The staff case at nearby USP-Lewisburg is also still active.
The U.S. Penitentiary (USP) in Lewisburg and USP Allenwood both remained in the BOP’s Level 3 of COVID modifications on Saturday. The modifications are based on the facilities’ COVID-19 medical isolation rate, combined percentage of staff and inmate completed vaccinations series, and their respective county transmission rates.
At each level, an infection prevention procedure or modification to operations such as inmate programming and services may be made to mitigate the risk and spread of COVID-19 in accordance with BOP pandemic guidance. BOP pandemic guidance follows and integrates guidance and direction from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, the Occupational Safety and Health Administration, the Department of Justice, and established medical best practices.
The local prisons were the last federal prisons in the country to remain at Level 2 before the last update. All 98 federal prisons are in Level 3 modifications.
There were still two active staff cases at SCI Coal Township. Statewide there are 46 active inmate cases and 48 staff cases, including the two at SCI-Coal.
There are now active cases among those receiving services at the Selinsgrove Center — the state does not release precise numbers unless there are more than five to avoid identifying a patient. At the NCSTU juvenile facility in Danville, there are active cases among residents and staffers in the boys unit and staff cases in the girls unit.