The Daily Item
State Health officials recorded more than 5,000 new COVID-19 cases for the second day in a row on Thursday, including 125 new cases across the Valley.
A day after the Department of Health announced a sharp increase in cases was partly attributed to more than 1,600 reinfection cases, officials recorded 5,293 more cases along with 73 deaths. Pennsylvania has had at least 70 deaths in each of the past three days.
One of the deaths recorded on Thursday was a Union County resident, the 695th in the Valley since March 2020.
Locally, there were 125 new cases, giving the Valley more than 250 over the past two days. Of the local cases, 79 were registered in Northumberland County, 22 in Snyder, 14 in Union and 10 in Montour.
All 67 Pennsylvania counties reported high levels of community transmission of COVID on Thursday, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). That means they were all seeing at least 100 new cases per 100,000 residents over the previous seven days. Philadelphia County is now seeing high growth levels of community transmission over the past week.
Nationwide, 68.96 percent of counties have high transmission rates. The CDC reported that 2.45 percent of counties nationwide are reporting low transmission.
In Pennsylvania, 72.8 percent of residents age 18 or older have been fully vaccinated and local facilities are now scheduling smaller doses of the COVID vaccine for children ages 5-11.
There have been more than 14.3 million doses administered statewide, including more than 1 million booster shots and 11,000 shots to children ages 5-11.
HospitalizationsAs of noon Thursday, there were 2,609 patients hospitalized statewide for COVID, up 21 from Wednesday.
Of those hospitalized statewide, 600 were being treated in intensive care units (ICUs), up 16, and 345 were being treated on ventilators, down nine.
According to data provided by the state, there were 105 patients undergoing treatment for COVID-19 in Valley medical facilities on Thursday. There were 25 patients in intensive care units at Geisinger in Danville, eight at Evangelical Community Hospital near Lewisburg and none at Geisinger-Shamokin.
Geisinger’s Danville location was also treating 13 on ventilators, and Evangelical was treating two.
At Geisinger’s main campus in Danville, there were 67 COVID-19 positive patients. There were 27 patients at Evangelical — down three — and 11 at Geisinger-Shamokin. All counts remained level on Thursday.
Prisons, state facilitiesThe number of active cases at state and federal prisons in the Valley remained level on Thursday.
Three inmates and one staff member have tested positive at the low-security federal prison in Allenwood. There was also an active inmate case at the medium-security location. There were no active cases at the United States Penitentiary (USP) in Allenwood or USP Lewisburg.
There were seven active COVID-19 cases among staff at the State Correctional Institution (SCI) in Coal Township, level with Wednesday. There were 127 staff cases statewide, up five. There were 70 active inmate cases statewide — up 14 from Wednesday — but none at Coal Township.
The state Department of Human Services (DHS) reported no increase in cases at the Selinsgrove Center. There were less than five cases among persons receiving services and five staff cases, down six. The DHS does not specify numbers when they are fewer than five to avoid identifying patients.
There were less than five staff cases at Danville State Hospital and no resident cases. There were less than five staff cases at the North Central Secure Treatment Unit (NCSTU) for girls. There were no youth cases in the unit and no cases in the NCSTU boys unit.