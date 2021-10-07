Pennsylvania Health officials reported more than 5,000 new COVID cases for the second day in a row on Thursday and another 92 residents died due to symptoms of the novel coronavirus.
Hospitalizations also jumped by more than 100 for the second time in three days. More than 3,000 patients are in Pennsylvania hospitals undergoing treatment for COVID.
Over the past three days, the state Department of Health has recorded 283 deaths. Locally, one Northumberland County resident died from COVID, the 15th death in the last two weeks in the county.
The Department of Health announced 5,819 new cases, the second-highest total since Sept. 1.
Locally, there were 116 cases with all four counties reporting at least a dozen cases for the second consecutive day. Northumberland County had 53 more cases, Snyder had 26, Union had 25 and Montour had 12. Northumberland County has reported 40 new cases for five days in a row and Union County has had at least 10 cases in each of the past 17 days.
Thursday marked the fourth time in the last week with at least 100 new cases in the Valley.
Sixty-six of 67 counties in Pennsylvania have high levels of community transmission of COVID, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, which means they are all seeing at least 100 new cases per 100,000 residents over the previous seven days. Sullivan County has substantial growth, according to the CDC.
All 67 counties reported at least one new case on Wednesday with 21 reporting at least 100 new cases. Allegheny County had 538 new cases, while Bucks, Lancaster, Montgomery, Philadelphia, Westmoreland and York counties all reported at least 200 new cases.
According to state data, more than 10 million COVID vaccine doses have been administered in Pennsylvania and 69.2 percent of residents 18 and older are fully vaccinated.
Hospitalizations
As of noon Thursday, there were 3,001, patients in Pennsylvania hospitals with COVID-19 symptoms, up 110 from Wednesday's report.
Of those hospitalized, 680 were being treated in intensive care units (ICUs) — up five — and 370 were being treated on ventilators, down 16.
Among 117 patients undergoing treatment in Valley medical facilities for COVID-19 — up one from Wednesday — there were 23 patients in intensive care units at Geisinger in Danville, nine at Evangelical Community Hospital near Lewisburg, and none at Geisinger-Shamokin.
Geisinger’s Danville location was also treating eight on ventilators. Evangelical is treating two patients on ventilators.
At Geisinger’s main campus in Danville, there were 68 COVID-19 positive patients. There were 38 patients at Evangelical and 11 at Geisinger-Shamokin.
According to Evangelical hospital, 27 of the 38 patients hospitalized were unvaccinated, including eight of nine being treated in the ICU both patients on a ventilator.
Prisons, state facilities
There were seven active cases at federal prisons in Union County — down two from Tuesday — including five inmate cases at the low-security unit in Allenwood. There were no cases at USP-Lewisburg.
The state Department of Human Services was still reporting 18 active cases among staffers at the Selinsgrove Center on Thursday.
There were six staff cases and less than five client cases at Danville State Hospital.