The Pennsylvania Department of Health registered 569 new COVID-19 cases on Tuesday, the highest one-day total since the first week in June.
Tuesday marked the first time since June 10 with more than 500 new cases in a single day, and it represented the highest total since 703 cases were registered on June 4.
The state also announced 10 deaths linked to the coronavirus, the highest total in 10 days.
Locally, there were four new cases in the Valley. There were three new cases in Snyder County and one in Northumberland County. There have been no new cases in Union County in four days. State health officials removed one case from Montour County's total as it continues to reconcile testing data.
There were no deaths registered in the four Valley counties.
The virus has killed 27,805 Pennsylvania residents, including 606 in the Valley since the state Department of Health started tracking the virus in March 2020.
Hospitalizations
There were 280 patients hospitalized with COVID-19 in Pennsylvania according to Tuesday's report, up six from Monday. Of those patients, 54 were being treated in intensive care units (ICUs), up five. There were 36 patients being treated on ventilators, up three.
In the Valley, there were a dozen patients being treated in hospitals, up two from Monday. That total includes nine at Geisinger in Danville and three at Evangelical Community Hospital. Geisinger was treating four patients in its ICUs at its main hospital in Danville, according to state data, including three on ventilators.
Nursing homes
At Valley nursing homes, there have been 2,214 cases across the four counties since the pandemic began in March 2020. The state does not provide a list of active cases, only the cumulative total dating back 16 months. There is one new resident and staff case at long-term care facilities in Union County in the latest release, the first cases at nursing homes in more than two weeks.
In the latest state data, there have been 308 resident cases and 74 staff cases in Montour County. Forty-four residents have died due to complications from the novel coronavirus.
In Northumberland County, since last March there have been 1,064 residents and 270 staffers who have tested positive, along with 221 deaths.
In Snyder County, 138 residents and 37 staffers have tested positive. The state reports 21 residents have died at long-term care facilities.
Union County has had 265 resident and 57 staff cases. Forty-two residents have died.
Prisons
There is one new active case at prisons in the Valley with the federal Bureau of Prisons registering one new active staff case at USP-Allenwood. There are now staff cases at USP-Allenwood, USP-Lewisburg and SCI-Coal Township.
At State prisons across the state, there are 25 inmates in state prisons who have tested positive — level from the weekend reports — including 13 at SCI-Smithfield in Huntingdon. There are no active inmate cases at SCI-Coal Township. There are 31 active staff cases at state prisons — level with Monday's report — including the one at SCI-Coal Township.
According to the BOP, 421 staffers and 1,562 inmates at USP-Allenwood are fully vaccinated and 216 staffers and 556 inmates at Lewisburg have been inoculated. Across the nation, 202,074 inmates are fully vaccinated. Vaccination figures at Allenwood and Lewisburg remained unchanged from Sunday's report. Only eight other federal prisons have as many inmates as USP-Allenwood.
There are no active cases at the Selinsgrove Center, Danville State Hospital or youth detention facilities in Montour County.