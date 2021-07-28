State Health officials registered 645 new COVID cases on Wednesday, down from Tuesday's total of 986, and the ninth day in a row with at least 500 new cases across Pennsylvania.
The Department of Health has announced 4,970 cases over the last nine days — from July 20-28 — around 552 cases per day. From July 1-19, DOH officials registered 4,506 cases, about 225 cases per day.
Locally, there were two new cases, one each in Northumberland and Snyder counties. The new case in Snyder County is the first there in a week.
Philadelphia County recorded 82 new cases and Allegheny County had 51 new infections in the latest update.
There were no new COVID-19 related deaths in Valley counties reported for the eighth consecutive day. Statewide, DOH officials registered seven deaths linked to the coronavirus.
According to state data, more than 5.67 million Pennsylvania residents are fully vaccinated against COVID-19, including 78,754 in the four Susquehanna Valley counties.
Hospitalizations
There were 445 patients hospitalized with COVID-19 on Wednesday, an increase of 15; over the past three days, the number of patients hospitalized statewide has increased by 83. Of those hospitalized, 95 were being treated in intensive care units (ICUs), down two from Tuesday. There were 46 patients on ventilators, up three.
In the Valley, 11 patients were hospitalized in Valley medical facilities. All 11 patients are at Geisinger’s main campus in Danville — up two from Tuesday — including four in ICU and two on ventilators. There are no COVID patients being treated at Evangelical Community Hospital or Geisinger-Shamokin according to state data.
Nursing homes
At Valley nursing homes, there have been 2,217 cases across the four counties since the pandemic began in March 2020. The state does not provide a list of active cases, only the cumulative total dating back 16 months. In Wednesday's report, there were no new cases in Valley facilities.
In the latest state data, there have been 308 resident cases and 74 staff cases in Montour County. Forty-seven residents have died due to complications from the novel coronavirus.
In Northumberland County, since last March, there have been 1,065 residents and 270 staffers who have tested positive, along with 221 deaths.
In Snyder County, 138 residents and 37 staffers have tested positive. The state reports 21 residents have died at long-term care facilities.
Union County has had 267 resident and 57 staff cases. Forty-two residents have died.