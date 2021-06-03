The State Department of Health registered fewer than 1,000 new COVID-19 cases for the sixth consecutive day and 10th time in 12 days on Thursday while the number of COVID patients in hospitals in Pennsylvania dropped to rates not seen since last July.
State health officials announced another 656 cases as the rolling seven-day average of new cases dropped to 715, the lowest since September 2020.
Among the state count were 28 new cases in the Valley, including 19 in Northumberland County, four in Montour, three in Snyder and two in Union.
Statewide, health officials said 36 deaths were linked to COVID. There are no new deaths in the Valley according to state data.
As of midday Thursday, nearly 10.7 million vaccines had been administered in the state, including more than 4.7 million that provided full vaccination protection to residents. On Wednesday, 59,454 vaccines were administered in the state. In the Valley, 72,525 people — about 37 percent — are fully vaccinated, according to state data.
According to the CDC, as of Thursday morning, Pennsylvania has administered first doses of vaccine to 58.6% of its entire population and 54.6% of Pennsylvanians age 18 and older are fully vaccinated while 71.3% have received their first dose.
Hospitalizations
Hospitalizations dropped again in Thursday's midday report. There were 900 Pennsylvania residents hospitalized with COVID-19, down 29 from Wednesday's report. There were 212 residents in intensive care units (ICUs), down 17. There were 125 being treated on ventilators, down 18.
The last time the number of patients hospitalized across the state was less than 900 was July 15, 2020.
In Valley hospitals, 35 patients were hospitalized — down seven from Wednesday's report — including 12 in ICUs and three on ventilators. Geisinger in Danville was treating 27 patients, Geisinger Shamokin was treating four, and Evangelical Community Hospital was also treating four. There were eight patients in ICUs at Geisinger, one at at Geisinger Shamokin and three at Evangelical. Geisinger was the only hospital with patients (three) being treated on ventilators.
Vaccine clinics
Both Evangelical Community Hospital and Geisinger will host walk-in vaccine clinics over the next week.
Geisinger will host four COVID-19 vaccine walk-in vaccine events this week at its four vaccine centers across northeastern and central Pennsylvania, including one on Saturday in Danville.
Walk-in COVID-19 vaccinations will be available:
Friday, June 4, at the Geisinger CenterPoint Vaccine Center, 300 Keystone Ave., Pittston, from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Saturday, June 5, at the Geisinger Hughes Center Vaccine Center, 9 Stearns Lane, Danville, from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Saturday, June 5, at the Geisinger Lewistown Hospital Vaccine Center, 400 Highland Ave. Ext., Lewistown, from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Geisinger is offering the Pfizer BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine at all locations, which is a two-dose vaccine administered 21 days apart.
Walk-in vaccines are available to anyone age 12 and over, but those under 18 years old must have a parent or legal guardian with them to receive their vaccine doses.
A COVID-19 vaccine walk-in clinic will be held for the public from 8 to 11 a.m. on Tuesday at Evangelical Community Hospital. The vaccine will be Pfizer and will require a second dose.
Nursing homes
Across the Valley, there have been 2,212 total positive cases at long-term care facilities. The state does not track active cases, only cumulative cases since the pandemic began in March 2020. There were no new cases in the state’s data release on Thursday, the second day in a row with no new cases or deaths.
In Montour County, there have been 305 resident and 74 staff cases, which have accounted for 43 deaths. In Northumberland County, 268 staff and 1,063 resident cases have been confirmed. State data show 220 people have died in county facilities.
In Snyder County, 137 residents and 37 staffers have tested positive, with 21 deaths. In Union County, 272 residents and 56 staffers have been infected. Forty-three deaths have been linked to long-term care facilities in the county.
Prisons and state centers
There are two active staff cases in state and federal prisons in the Valley and no inmate cases according to the most recent data from the state Department of Corrections and the Federal Bureau of Prisons. Both SCI-Coal Township and USP-Lewisburg have one active staff case as of Thursday morning.
There are no active cases at the Selinsgrove Center, a reduction in the number of cases at the center. The state Department of Human Services does not report exact figures if there are fewer than five cases.
There were less than five staff cases at the Danville State Hospital and no client cases. Fewer than five clients have died at the facility due to COVID-19.