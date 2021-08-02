State health officials registered 913 new COVID-19 cases on Monday, the first time in five days with fewer than 1,000 new cases statewide.
The 913 cases were the lowest since the Department of Health since Wednesday's total of 645. In the Valley, there were six new cases, four in Union County and two in Northumberland County.
According to CDC data through Sunday night, both Montour and Snyder counties have low community transmission, two of five statewide. There are nine counties that have substantial or high growth. The CDC recommends people living in those counties wear masks while indoors. Northumberland and Union counties both have moderate growth according to the CDC.
Statewide there were two deaths linked to the coronavirus; there were no deaths in the Valley.
DOH officials report 11.65 million doses of COVID vaccine have been administered in Pennsylvania and 5.7 million people are fully vaccinated.
Hospitalizations
There were 507 patients hospitalized with COVID-19 on Monday, a decrease of 35 from Sunday's report. Over the past eight days, the number of patients hospitalized statewide has increased by 145. Of those hospitalized, 104 were being treated in intensive care units (ICUs), level with Sunday. There were 54 patients on ventilators, equal to the weekend's report.
The last time more than 500 patients were hospitalized was mid-June.
In the Valley, eight patients were hospitalized in Valley medical facilities — down four from the weekend. Three patients are in ICUs, down two.
There were six patients at Geisinger’s main campus in Danville, including two in ICU and one on a ventilator, all down from the weekend. One patient was being treated in an ICU at Geisinger-Shamokin. There are no COVID patients being treated at Evangelical Community Hospital.
Prisons
There is no change in the number of positive cases at Valley prisons for at least three consecutive days. As of midday Monday, both the United States Penitentiary (USP) at Lewisburg and USP-Allenwood have one active staff case. There are no cases at the State Correctional Institution in Coal Township.
There are also no active cases at the Selinsgrove Center, Danville State Hospital or juvenile detention centers in Montour County.
Nursing homes
At Valley nursing homes, there have been 2,218 cases across the four counties since the pandemic began in March 2020. The state does not provide a list of active cases, only the cumulative total dating back 16 months. In Monday's report, there was one new resident case in Union County.
In the latest state data, there have been 308 resident cases and 74 staff cases in Montour County. Forty-seven residents have died due to complications from the novel coronavirus.
In Northumberland County, since last March, there have been 1,065 residents and 270 staffers who have tested positive, along with 221 deaths.
In Snyder County, 138 residents and 37 staffers have tested positive. The state reports 21 residents have died at long-term care facilities.
Union County has had 268 resident and 57 staff cases. Forty-three residents have died.