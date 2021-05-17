Pennsylvania health officials registered fewer than 1,000 new COVID-19 cases for the first time in more than seven months on Monday and hospitalizations continued to drop across the state.
The Department of Health announced 872 new cases on Monday, the lowest total since 970 were announced on Oct. 3. It is the lowest one-day total since Sept. 28.
Locally, there were 13 new cases, including seven in Northumberland County, four in Union and one each in Montour and Snyder counties.
Statewide, there were 17 deaths linked to the novel coronavirus. There were no deaths in the Valley according to state officials.
DOH officials said 46,721 COVID shots were administered on Sunday, including 28,598 that fully vaccinated residents. There have been more than 9.7 million shots given in Pennsylvania since December, including 65,000 who are fully vaccinated in the Valley.
On Monday, the state's rolling seven-day average of new cases dropped to 1,801. The last time the state’s seven-day average was less than 2,000 was Oct. 27, 2020.
Statewide percent positive test rate for the week ending Friday decreased to 5.3 percent, the fourth week in a row the positive rate has decreased. It is the lowest total since Oct. 23, 2020.
Hospitals
The state reported 1,436 individuals were hospitalized with COVID-19 as of noon Monday, down 63 from Sunday. Of that total, 342 were in intensive care units (ICUs), up a dozen, and 226 were being treated on ventilators, down two.
It is the lowest number of hospitalizations since Oct. 20 when 1,420 patients were in Pennsylvania hospitals.
In the Valley, there were 49 patients hospitalized according to state data, down five from Sunday. There are 34 patients at Geisinger in Danville, two at Geisinger-Shamokin and 13 at Evangelical Community Hospital. Fifteen patients were being treated in the ICU — 13 in Danville and one each in Shamokin and Evangelical — and four patients at Geisinger’s main campus in Danville were on ventilators.
Nursing homes
There have been 2,195 COVID-19 infections and 324 virus-related deaths at 35 long-term care facilities in the four Valley counties. The state reports cumulative cases at the facilities since the pandemic began on March 2020, not active cases. There were no new cases listed on Monday.
There have been 1,050 resident cases and 267 staff cases at 20 Northumberland County facilities.
In Montour County, there have been 305 resident cases and 74 staff cases at six sites.
In Union County, 270 residents and 55 staff members have been infected at seven facilities. In Snyder County, there have been 137 staff and 37 resident cases at two facilities.
On campus
At Susquehanna and Bucknell universities, there are five combined cases on the campuses, down five from Sunday's total.
Bucknell University reported five active cases — all students — on campus Monday morning, down one. There was one positive test on campus on Sunday, according to the school’s dashboard. Two students were in isolation, down two from Sunday's report.
Susquehanna University, which held three commencement ceremonies over the weekend, is reporting no active cases on campus. The school is scheduled to host a graduation for the Class of 2020 — whose ceremonies were canceled last year — this coming weekend.
Prisons and state centers
Active cases at state and federal prisons across the Valley remained steady on Monday.
Two active staff cases remain at federal prisons in Union County, one each at USP-Allenwood and USP-Lewisburg, the same numbers as reported Sunday. There are no other active cases in the four prisons, according to the Bureau of Prisons.
At SCI-Coal Township, there are four active cases — two inmate and two staffers — the same numbers as reported Sunday. There have been three inmate COVID-19 deaths at the facility.
There were fewer than five staff member cases at the Selinsgrove State Center on Monday morning; there are no active cases among those receiving services. Fewer than five people have died at the location. The Department of Human Services does not provide specific numbers if they are less than five. Since the pandemic began in March 2020, there have been 102 resident cases and 250 staff cases at the facility.
There were no active cases among clients and less than five active cases among workers at the Danville State Hospital on Friday. There have also been less than five client deaths. There have been 75 cases at the facility, including 39 among clients.