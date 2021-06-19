New COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations continued to decline in Pennsylvania according to the latest data released from the state Department of Health on Saturday morning. The state also did not register any new deaths linked to the novel coronavirus.
According to state health officials, there were 177 new COVID-19 cases on Saturday, the fifth consecutive day the total has dropped from the previous day and the ninth day in a row with fewer than 500 cases. Saturday also marked the second time since late March 2020 with fewer than 200 new COVID cases.
Two Valley counties registered new cases in the latest release with Union and Snyder counties reporting one case each. Montour and Northumberland did not have any new cases, the seventh day in a with no new cases in Montour. Northumberland had no new cases for the second time in a week.
More than 5.2 million Pennsylvanians are fully vaccinated. As of Saturday morning, 78,595 Valley residents are fully vaccinated, about 40.4 percent of the Valley's total population.
Pennsylvania hospitalizations due to COVID-19 decreased by 12 on Saturday, to its lowest total since mid-September. As of Saturday morning, 421 patients hospitalized with COVID-19.
At four federal prisons in Union County, there remains one total active case of COVID-19 on Saturday morning, the same number as reported for more than a week.
One staff member at the United States Penitentiary (USP) in Lewisburg is infected with the virus, according to the federal Bureau of Prisons. Since the pandemic started in March 2020, there has been one death at the prisons, a USP-Allenwood inmate.
According to the BOP, 418 staffers and 1,445 inmates at USP-Allenwood are fully vaccinated and 215 staffers and 525 inmates at Lewisburg have been inoculated.
There are no active cases at SCI-Coal Township.
State officials report no active cases at the Selinsgrove State Center. There have been fewer than five deaths since the pandemic started. The state Department of Human Services (DHS) does not report specific numbers if they are fewer than five. Since March 2020, there have been 104 resident and 252 staff cases at the Selinsgrove Center.
There are fewer than five active cases among workers at Danville State Hospital and no active cases among clients. There have been fewer than five client deaths at the facility. Since the start of the pandemic, there have been 39 resident and 37 staff cases at the facility.