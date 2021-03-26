Pennsylvania registered its most new COVID-19 cases — 4,927 — since January on Friday, a day after surpassing 1 million total cases over the course of the pandemic. The case total is the highest since state health officials announced 5,191 cases on Jan. 30.
Friday's total includes 41 new cases in Northumberland County.
Statewide, there were another 36 deaths linked to the novel coronavirus, including one in Northumberland County. It was the third death in the county this week.
There were also a dozen new cases in Snyder County and four in Montour. The Department of Health removed 13 cases from Union County's total, one day after it added 29. The state continues to investigate addresses of residents who test positive, which can lead to a reduction in case counts.
According to the latest data from the state Department of Health, 113,595 residents received vaccines on Thursday, including 35,579 who received full vaccine coverage. Thursday's vaccines pushed the state’s total of fully covered individuals to 1,660,246 and the total number of vaccines administered to more than 4.7 million.
To date, 33,037 residents in the four Valley counties have full vaccine coverage.
The state did not update the COVID-19 hospitalization data as of noon Friday.
Schools closed
All schools in the Selinsgrove Area School District and the Warrior Run High School are closed on Friday and students will study remotely due to the quantity of COVID-19.
In a message sent to parents Thursday afternoon, Selinsgrove Superintendent Frank Jankowski announced that all four district buildings would be closed Friday based "upon guidelines from the PA Departments of Health and Education."
Five positive cases at Warrior Run's high school have led to a shift to remote learning today, Superintendent Alan Hack said. The school should be open on Monday for in-person instruction.
On campus
On Friday morning, Bucknell is still reporting a dozen active cases, including seven among students. The school’s online dashboard showed 69 students in isolation, up four from Thursday. There were no new positive test results on Wednesday or Thursday on campus.
At Susquehanna University there are three active student cases and one active employee case. Since Jan. 21 there have been 81 cases at the college, including 78 among students.
Prisons and state centers
There are 21 active cases at United States Penitentiary (USP) in Lewisburg. Nineteen of the cases are among staff members. To date, no inmate or staff member has died due to complications from the virus.
There is one active case at both the Allenwood low- and medium-security sites, both inmates, according to the Federal Bureau of Prisons. At USP-Allenwood, there are two active staff cases and no active inmate cases. To date, one inmate from the USP facility has died from the disease.
Since the pandemic began last March, 1,214 inmates at the four federal prisons have recovered, while 161 staffers have recovered.
At SCI-Coal Township, there are 18 active cases, a number which has remained steady all week. The state Department of Corrections reports seven inmate cases and 11 employee cases. One inmate has died due to complications from the disease.
At the Selinsgrove Center, there have been less than five deaths and there are less than five active cases among residents receiving services, according to the state Department of Human Services. There are also less than five active cases among staff members. The state does not report specific figures if it is less than five. There have been 325 cumulative cases at the facility, including 95 among residents seeking services.
There are also less than five deaths among clients at the Danville State Hospital. There are zero active cases among clients and less than five active cases among employees at the facility.
Nursing homes
To date, there have been 2,130 infections in Valley nursing homes, including 1,722 among residents, according to the state DOH. There was one new resident case and one death in Northumberland County in the latest data released Friday morning.
In Montour County there have been 289 resident and 69 staff cases with 39 deaths in six facilities
In Northumberland County, there have been 1,032 resident infections, 254 among staff members and 216 deaths at 20 facilities. In the latest data, there is one new death and one resident case in the county. In two Snyder County facilities, there have been 138 resident and 36 staff member infections along with 20 deaths. In Union County, seven facilities are reporting 43 deaths, 263 infections among residents and 49 among staff members. The state does not report active cases at the facilities.