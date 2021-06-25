Pennsylvania registered its highest number of new COVID-19 cases in a week on Friday when the state Department of Health announced 258 new cases across the state.
It is the highest total since 272 were registered on June 18. The statewide total includes five new cases in the Valley: Three in Union County and one each in Northumberland and Snyder counties. Montour County did not have a new case for the second day in a row and the eighth time in the last nine days.
Nearly half of the new cases announced Friday were in Philadelphia County, which registered 104 new cases in the latest data. There were 24 counties without any new cases on Friday.
Statewide, there were nine deaths linked to the coronavirus. None were in the Valley according to the state data.
Hospitals
Pennsylvania hospitalizations due to COVID-19 decreased by one on Friday. As of Friday morning, 379 patients were hospitalized with COVID-19 across the state, including 74 in intensive care units — also down one — and 65 on ventilators — down five.
In the Valley, there are 25 patients being treated in local hospitals — up five from Thursday — including 21 at Geisinger-Danville, and two each at Evangelical Community Hospital and Geisinger-Shamokin. Geisinger in Danville has three patients in the ICU; neither Geisinger-Shamokin nor Evangelical have a COVID patient in the ICU. Geisinger in Danville has two patients on ventilators.
Prisons
At four federal prisons in Union County, there remains one total active case of COVID-19 on Friday morning, the same number as reported for nearly three weeks.
One staff member at the United States Penitentiary (USP) in Lewisburg is infected with the virus, according to the federal Bureau of Prisons. Since the pandemic started in March 2020, there has been one death at the prisons, a USP-Allenwood inmate.
According to the BOP, 418 staffers and 1,448 inmates at USP-Allenwood are fully vaccinated and 215 staffers and 525 inmates at Lewisburg have been inoculated.
There are no active cases at SCI-Coal Township. Statewide, there are 32 combined active inmate cases at 24 prisons, including 18 at SCI-Smithfield in Huntingdon. There are 31 staff cases statewide.
State officials report no active cases at the Selinsgrove State Center. There have been fewer than five deaths since the pandemic started. The state Department of Human Services (DHS) does not report specific numbers if they are fewer than five. Since March 2020, there have been 104 resident and 252 staff cases at the Selinsgrove Center.
There are fewer than five active cases among workers at Danville State Hospital and no active cases among clients. There have been fewer than five client deaths at the facility. Since the start of the pandemic, there have been 39 resident and 37 staff cases at the facility.
Nursing homes
At Valley nursing homes, there have been 2,213 cases across the four counties since the pandemic began in March 2020. The state does not provide a list of active cases, only the cumulative total dating back 15 months. There was no change in Friday's data, the third day in a row with no new cases in the Valley.
In the latest state data, there have been 308 resident cases and 74 staff cases in Montour County. Forty-four residents have died due to complications from the novel coronavirus.
In Northumberland County, since last March there have been 1,065 residents and 270 staffers who have tested positive, along with 220 deaths.
In Snyder County, 138 residents and 37 staffers have tested positive. The state reports 21 residents have died at long-term care facilities.
Union County has had 264 resident and 56 staff cases in the last 15. Forty-one residents have died.