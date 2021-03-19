The number of new COVID-19 cases in Pennsylvania went up for the third day in a row on Friday with the Department of Health registering the largest one-day increase since Feb. 13.
State health officials announced another 3,455 new cases on Friday, including 42 in the Valley. The total is the fourth day in a row with more than 3,000 new cases and is the highest one-day total since there were 4,078 cases on Feb. 13.
There were also increases in the number of hospitalizations and patients being treated on ventilators across Pennsylvania according to the latest data. Forty-two more people are hospitalized as of noon Friday than the previous day statewide. The state's positivity test rate also went up this week to 6.5 percent according to the state's early warning dashboard. It is the first time since December the positivity test rate has increased from the previous week.
Locally there were 19 new cases in Northumberland County, 10 in Union, eight in Snyder and five in Montour.
Statewide there were 35 deaths linked to the novel coronavirus, including one in Union County. It was the first death in Union County since March 10.
Across Pennsylvania, 111,852 vaccine doses were administered on Thursday. So far, state officials say 1,428,876 residents are fully vaccinated, including 30,543 in the Valley.
Hospitals
According to the DOH, 1,548 residents were hospitalized as of noon Friday, up 42. The number of patients being treated in intensive care units increased by 30 to 317, while 170 people are being treated on ventilators, up nine from the previous report.
There are 39 patients being treated in Valley hospitals, up four from Thursday. At Geisinger in Danville, 26 COVID patients are being treated, according to state data, with eight in the Intensive Care Unit (ICU) and six on ventilators. There are eight patients at Geisinger-Shamokin and five more at Evangelical Community Hospital. Geisinger-Shamokin has four patients in the ICU.
The trend in the 14-day moving average number of hospitalized patients per day is about 4,500 lower than it was at the peak on Dec. 25, 2020. However, the current 14-day average is now also below what it was at the height of the spring peak on May 3, 2020.
On campus
On Friday morning, the Bucknell University COVID-19 dashboard showed 14 active infections — up one from Thursday — including 11 students The school reported 58 students are in isolation, up 15. The dashboard also shows two positive tests on Thursday.
At Susquehanna University, there are now two active cases on campus, one student and one staffer.
Prisons
There are still 23 active cases at United States Penitentiary (USP) in Lewisburg, down two from Thursday. Nineteen of the cases are among staff members. To date, no inmate or staff member has died due to complications from the virus.
There is one active case at both the low- and medium-security prisons in Allenwood. At USP-Allenwood, there are two active inmate infections and two cases among employees. To date, one inmate from the USP facility has died from the disease.
At SCI-Coal Township, there are 18 active cases, up two from Thursday. The state reports five inmate cases and 13 employee cases.
One inmate has died due to complications from the disease.