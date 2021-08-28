Pennsylvania's Department of Health registered another 3,790 COVID cases on Saturday, the fifth day in a row with at least 3,000 new cases as the highest one-day increase since the last day of April.
There are 41 more cases in the Valley, the fifth consecutive day with more than 40. Of that total, there 24 new cases in Northumberland County, the fifth day in a with more than 20 in that county. Additionally, there were six new cases in Montour County for the third time in four days, six in Union and five in Snyder.
Statewide, there were 28 deaths linked to the coronavirus, the fifth day in a row with more than 20 deaths. There have been 132 deaths statewide in the last five days. There were no deaths linked to COVID in the Valley in the latest update.
Pennsylvania has administered more than 12.1 million doses of the COVID-19 vaccine and 83,145 Valley residents are fully vaccinated.
Hospitalizations
As of noon Saturday, 1,749 patients were in Pennsylvania hospitals with COVID-19 symptoms, up 27 from Friday's report. It marked the eighth consecutive day hospitalizations have increased by at least 25 patients.
Of those hospitalized, 485 were being treated in intensive care units (ICUs), up 11 from Friday. There were 207 patients on ventilators, up four.
Among 55 patients in Valley medical facilities — back up one from Friday — there were 13 patients in intensive care units at Geisinger in Danville, six at Evangelical Community Hospital and none at Geisinger-Shamokin.
Geisinger’s Danville location was also treating five patients on ventilators.
There were 37 patients at Geisinger’s main campus in Danville — up two — a dozen at Evangelical and six patients were at Geisinger-Shamokin, down one.
Colleges
Bucknell University, which completed its first week of classes on Friday, has seven active cases on campus as of Friday morning, including four students.
Two students are in isolation and 92.4 percent of students are fully vaccinated, the university’s dashboard shows.
Susquehanna University students began moving in Thursday and will continue to arrive in town ahead of classes next week. The university is reporting one active case on campus, a staff member.
Neither school updated its data on Saturday.
Prisons
There are no active cases at federal or state prisons in Union and Northumberland counties according to the Department of Corrections and the federal Bureau of Prisons.
USP-Lewisburg and USP-Allen are the only two federal prisons in the nation in the BOP’s Level 2 operational level — moderate modifications — based on the facilities’ COVID-19 medical isolation rate, combined percentage of staff and inmate completed vaccinations series, and their respective county transmission rates. At each level, an infection prevention procedure or modification to operations such as inmate programming and services may be made to mitigate the risk and spread of COVID-19 in accordance with BOP pandemic guidance. BOP pandemic guidance follows and integrates guidance and direction from Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, the Occupational Safety and Health Administration, the Department of Justice, and established medical best practices.
The local prisons are in Level 2 and the other 96 are in Level 3, which features the most strict mitigation measures.