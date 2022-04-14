State Health officials registered more than 1,600 new COVID-19 cases on Thursday, the highest statewide total in nearly seven weeks.
The Department of Health added 1,641 new cases, the highest total since more than 2,500 were registered on Feb. 26. Six times in the last eight days there have been at least 1,000 new cases recorded statewide in a single day. The state’s seven-day rolling average of new cases now sits at 1,055. The last time it was more than 1,000 cases per day was March 7.
Locally, there were eight new cases, with half in Montour County. In addition to the four in Montour County, there are three new cases in Northumberland County, and one in Snyder. There were no new cases in Union County.
There were three counties — Allegheny, Montgomery and Delaware — with at least 100 new cases on Thursday and Chester County added 99 cases.
Pennsylvania infections have increased 43 percent, deaths are down 41 over the past week according to data being tracked by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) and Johns Hopkins University. Statewide, hospitalizations linked to the coronavirus are up eight percent Nationally, the number of cases is up 23 percent, while deaths are down 4 percent. Nationally, hospitalizations are down one percent.
There were 23 deaths statewide linked to the coronavirus on Thursday, the largest increase in more than a week. There were no deaths in the Valley linked to COVID. There have been no local deaths over the past week due to complications from COVID.
Sixty-four of Pennsylvania’s 67 counties had low levels of COVID-19 — including all four in the Valley — according to the latest data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. For the fifth week in a row, there were no counties in Pennsylvania registering high levels of COVID-19. Nationally, there were 19 counties with high levels of COVID, 123 with medium and 3,082 with low. In Pennsylvania, Sullivan, Susquehanna and Bradford counties had medium COVID levels.
The CDC looks at the combination of three metrics — new COVID-19 admissions per 100,000 population in the past 7 days, the percent of staffed inpatient beds occupied by COVID-19 patients, and total new COVID-19 cases per 100,000 population in the past 7 days — to determine the COVID-19 community level.
The CDC reported 77.3 percent of Pennsylvanians 18 and older were fully vaccinated, while 67.9 percent of all residents were fully vaccinated.
Hospitalizations
As of noon Thursday, there were 451 COVID hospitalizations statewide, up a dozen from Wednesday, and the third day in a row the number of hospitalizations has increased.
There were 61 patients in intensive care units (ICUs), up two, and 41 were breathing using ventilators, up one.
There were 15 patients hospitalized locally, level with reports from recent days. There were 13 patients at Geisinger in Danville, and one each at Evangelical Community Hospital in Lewisburg and Geisinger-Shamokin.
Geisinger’s main campus in Danville had three patients in the ICU and one on a ventilator. Evangelical officials report its one COVID patient was not fully vaccinated.
State facilities, prisons
As of Thursday morning, the Department of Human Services reported at least one case among employees at the Selinsgrove Center. The state does not release specific totals if there are fewer than five cases.
There are no active cases at Danville State Hospital, or either of the male or female units at the North Central Secure Treatment Unit.
At the State Correctional Institution in Coal Township, there were also no active cases, according to the state Department of Corrections. Statewide, there were 12 inmate cases — up two — and another 20 staff cases. Five prisons statewide had inmate cases as of Thursday morning, while 12 prisons had staff infections.
Federal prisons in Lewisburg and Allenwood were at Level 1 operational levels of COVID mitigation, the lowest level of modifications in the federal Bureau of Prisons’ mitigation plans. It means prisons have resumed normal operations while inmates and staffers wear masks indoors. There was one inmate case at USP-Lewisburg and no cases at three Allenwood facilities Wednesday morning, the same figures as reported since Saturday.
As of Thursday morning, there were 55 federal prisons nationally at Level 1 (the lowest), 22 were at Level 2 and 21 were at Level 3.
Institution operational levels (Level 1, Level 2, or Level 3) are based on the facilities’ COVID-19 medical isolation rate, combined percentage of staff and inmate completed vaccinations series and their respective county transmission rates.