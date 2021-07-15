The state Department of Health registered its largest increase in new COVID-19 cases in a month on Thursday.
State health officials announced 425 new cases, the largest increase since 453 cases were registered on June 15. That total includes two new cases in the Valley, one each in Montour and Snyder counties. It marked the third day in a row with one new case in Snyder County, while Union County has not reported a case for three consecutive days.
It was the sixth day in a row with two cases in the region.
There was one death in Northumberland County linked to the coronavirus, the second day in a row the state has recorded one death in the county and the 364th since March 2020. Statewide, there were 10 deaths linked to the coronavirus.
The virus has killed 27,780 Pennsylvania residents, including 605 in the Valley since the state Department of Health started tracking the virus in March 2020.
Hospitalizations
There were 246 patients hospitalized with COVID-19 in Pennsylvania according to Thursday's report. It is an increase in one patient over the previous day, the second day in a row the state has reported an increase. Of those patients, 47 were being treated in intensive care units (ICUs), down one. There were 28 patients being treated on ventilators, down one from Wednesday's data.
In the Valley, there are eight patients being treated in hospitals, down two from Wednesday. That total includes eight at Geisinger in Danville and one at Evangelical Community Hospital. Geisinger was treating three patients in its ICUs at its main hospital in Danville, according to state data, including two on ventilators.
Nursing homes
At Valley nursing homes, there have been 2,212 cases across the four counties since the pandemic began in March 2020. The state does not provide a list of active cases, only the cumulative total dating back 16 months. There have been no new nursing home cases in the Valley for more than two weeks, including in Wednesday's release.
In the latest state data, there have been 308 resident cases and 74 staff cases in Montour County. Forty-four residents have died due to complications from the novel coronavirus.
In Northumberland County, since last March there have been 1,064 residents and 270 staffers who have tested positive, along with 221 deaths.
In Snyder County, 138 residents and 37 staffers have tested positive. The state reports 21 residents have died at long-term care facilities.
Union County has had 264 resident and 56 staff cases. Forty-two residents have died.
Prisons
There are still two active cases at prisons in the Valley — both staff cases — with one at SCI-Coal Township and one at USP-Lewisburg. There was no change in the local case count on Thursday.
Across the state, there are also 29 inmates in state prisons who have tested positive across the state — down 16 from Wednesday — including 16 at SCI-Smithfield in Huntingdon, up one from Tuesday. There are no active inmate cases at SCI-Coal Township. There are 30 active staff cases at state prisons — up one — including the one at SCI-Coal Township.
At four federal prisons in Union County, there remains one total active case of COVID-19 on Thursday, the same number as reported for more than a month.
One staff member at the United States Penitentiary (USP) in Lewisburg is infected with the virus, according to the federal Bureau of Prisons. Since the pandemic started in March 2020, there has been one death at the prisons, a USP-Allenwood inmate.
According to the BOP, 421 staffers and 1,551 inmates at USP-Allenwood are fully vaccinated and 216 staffers and 556 inmates at Lewisburg have been inoculated. Across the nation, 200,420 inmates are fully vaccinated. There was no change in vaccination data on Wednesday.
There are no active cases at the Selinsgrove Center, Danville State Hospital or youth detention facilities in Montour County.