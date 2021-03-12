The Pennsylvania Department of Health registered 3,074 new COVID-19 cases on Friday, the largest one-day increase this month and ending a string of seven consecutive days with fewer than 3,000 new cases.
There were also 40 new deaths registered across Pennsylvania in the latest data, including one in Northumberland County. It marked the 23rd consecutive day with fewer than 100 deaths.
More than 150,000 COVID-19 vaccines were administered on Thursday, including nearly 100,000 first-dose shots. It comes on a day when the state begins its vaccination program for teachers at intermediate units across the state.
There were also 33 new cases in the Valley, including 24 in Northumberland County, five in Union, three in Montour and one in Snyder. Three of Union County's new cases are linked to long-term care facilities.
According to the latest data from state health officials, 151,888 doses of COVID-19 vaccine were administered on Wednesday, including 98,045 first doses. It pushed the state's total since vaccinations began in December to 1,119,003 fully vaccinated residents. Another 2,276,357 have received one dose.
Across the Valley, 25,262 residents are fully vaccinated and another 39,459 have received the first dose.
According to the DOH, 1,463 residents were hospitalized as of noon Friday, down 31 from Thursday. The number of patients being treated in intensive care units dropped by seven to 313, while 165 people are being treated on ventilators, down 26.
There are 39 patients being treated in Valley hospitals, down one from Thursday. At Geisinger in Danville, 27 COVID patients are being treated according to state data with five in the ICU and two on ventilators. There are eight patients at Geisinger-Shamokin and four at Evangelical Community Hospital. Geisinger Shamokin has four patients in the ICU; Evangelical has one. Neither hospital has a COVID patient on a ventilator.
On campus
On Friday morning, the Bucknell University COVID-19 dashboard showed 18 active infections, including 15 among students. Both numbers are level with Thursday's report. The school reported 38 students are in isolation, down six. Bucknell reported no new positive tests on Thursday.
At Susquehanna University, there are 11 active cases on campus — down one — including 10 students. Since the semester began, there have been 83 total cases at SU, including 71 students.
Nursing homes
As of noon Wednesday, there have been 2,110 cases at 35 long-term care facilities across the Valley, up three from Thursday
The state does not indicate how many cases are active at nursing homes or assisted living facilities, just the number of cases since the pandemic began last March.
In Montour County, there have been 285 resident and 69 staff cases at six locations. There have been 39 deaths at the facilities.
In Northumberland County, 20 facilities have combined for 1,019 resident cases — up four from Wednesday — and 253 staff cases — up three for the seond day in a row. There have been 208 combined deaths.
In Snyder County, there have been 138 resident cases — up five — and 35 staffers at two locations. There have been 20 combined deaths at the two facilities.
In Union County, 262 resident cases and 49 staff cases have been confirmed — along with 43 total deaths — at seven nursing homes.
Prisons
There are 26 active cases at United States Penitentiary (USP) in Lewisburg, down three overall. Twenty of the cases are among staff members. To date, no inmate or staff member has died due to complications from the virus.
There are three inmate cases and no cases among staff members at the Allenwood low-security site and one inmate case at the medium-security unit. At USP-Allenwood, there are four active inmate infections and two cases among employees. To date, one inmate from the USP facility has died from the disease.
Since the pandemic began last March, 1,212 inmates at the four federal prisons have recovered, while 156 staffers have recovered.
At SCI-Coal Township, there are 19 active cases, including six inmates and 13 staffers.