State Department of Health officials registered the smallest number of new COVID-19 cases in nearly 15 months on Sunday, while the number of patients hospitalized in Pennsylvania increased by one.
Statewide there nine deaths attributed to the novel coronavirus. There were no deaths in the Valley according to the latest state data.
According to state health officials, there were 166 new COVID-19 cases on Sunday, the sixth consecutive day the total has dropped from the previous day and the 10th day in a row with fewer than 500 cases. Sunday also marked the third time since late March 2020 with fewer than 200 new COVID cases and second in a row. It is the lowest one-day increase in Pennsylvania since March 23, 2020.
Two Valley counties registered new cases in the latest release with Northumberland and Snyder counties reporting one case each. Montour and Union did not have any new cases, the eighth day in a with no new cases in Montour. It was the fourth time in six days with no new cases.
More than 5.2 million Pennsylvanians are fully vaccinated. As of Sunday morning, nearly 79,000 residents — 78,909 — are fully vaccinated, about 40.4 percent of the Valley's total population.
Pennsylvania hospitalizations due to COVID-19 increased by one on Sunday. As of Sun day morning, 422 patients hospitalized with COVID-19.
At four federal prisons in Union County, there remains one total active case of COVID-19 on Sunday morning, the same number as reported for nearly two weeks.
One staff member at the United States Penitentiary (USP) in Lewisburg is infected with the virus, according to the federal Bureau of Prisons. Since the pandemic started in March 2020, there has been one death at the prisons, a USP-Allenwood inmate.
According to the BOP, 418 staffers and 1,445 inmates at USP-Allenwood are fully vaccinated and 215 staffers and 525 inmates at Lewisburg have been inoculated.
There are no active cases at SCI-Coal Township.
State officials report no active cases at the Selinsgrove State Center. There have been fewer than five deaths since the pandemic started. The state Department of Human Services (DHS) does not report specific numbers if they are fewer than five. Since March 2020, there have been 104 resident and 252 staff cases at the Selinsgrove Center.
There are fewer than five active cases among workers at Danville State Hospital and no active cases among clients. There have been fewer than five client deaths at the facility. Since the start of the pandemic, there have been 39 resident and 37 staff cases at the facility.