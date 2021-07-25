On Saturday, the state Department of Health (DOH) reported more than 500 new COVID-19 cases for the sixth consecutive day on Sunday.
DOH officials registered 557 cases statewide, including one in the Valley. The Valley's only new case was registered in Northumberland County.
There were no new COVID-19 related deaths in Valley counties reported for the fifth consecutive day.
State Health officials reported four new deaths statewide, pushing the Pennsylvania death toll to 27,827.
In the last six days, the state has recorded 557, 583, 557, 561, 525 and 569 new infections from the novel coronavirus.
According to state data, more than 5.65 million Pennsylvania residents are fully vaccinated against COVID-19, including 78,450 in the four Susquehanna Valley counties.
Prisons
There are still three active staff cases at federal and state prisons in the Valley, including one each at USP-Allenwood, USP-Lewisburg and SCI-Coal Township.
At State prisons across the state, there are 20 inmates in state prisons who have tested positive, including 8 at SCI-Smithfield in Huntingdon. There are 29 active staff cases at state prisons, including the one at SCI-Coal Township.
According to the federal Bureau of Prisons, 424 staffers and 1,568 inmates at USP-Allenwood are fully vaccinated and 216 staffers and 564 inmates at Lewisburg have been inoculated. The numbers were the same as reported Saturday. Across the nation, 202,910 inmates are fully vaccinated. Only eight other federal prisons have as many inmates as USP-Allenwood.
There are no active cases at the Selinsgrove Center, Danville State Hospital or youth detention facilities in Montour County.
Hospitalizations
There were 368 patients hospitalized with COVID-19 on Sunday, an increase of four and at least the third consecutive day the number increased. Of those patients, 83 were being treated in intensive care units (ICUs), an increase of one. There were 37 patients on ventilators, level with Saturday's report.
Thirteen patients were hospitalized in Valley medical facilities, a decrease of two from Friday's report. There were 11 admitted with COVID-19 at Geisinger's main campus in Danville, including five in ICUs and three on ventilators. There were also two patients being treated at Evangelical Community Hospital, but neither of them were in ICUs or on ventilators. Geisinger Shamokin had admitted no COVID-19 positive patients.
Nursing homes
At Valley nursing homes, there have been 2,215 cases across the four counties since the pandemic began in March 2020. The state does not provide a list of active cases, only the cumulative total dating back 16 months. There were no new cases, in the latest data released from DOH officials on Sunday.
In the latest state data, there have been 308 resident cases and 74 staff cases in Montour County. Forty-four residents have died due to complications from the novel coronavirus.
In Northumberland County, since last March there have been 1,064 residents and 270 staffers who have tested positive, along with 221 deaths.
In Snyder County, 138 residents and 37 staffers have tested positive. The state reports 21 residents have died at long-term care facilities.
Union County has had 266 resident and 57 staff cases. Forty-two residents have died.