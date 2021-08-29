The Department of Health announced 2,899 new COVID-19 cases on Sunday, ending a string of four consecutive days with at least 3,000 new cases.
In addition, the number of patients hospitalized with coronavirus symptoms continued to rise. As of Sunday morning, there were 1,768 patients hospitalized. On Aug. 1, there were 472 in the hospital; on July 1, it was 313.
Locally, there were 46 more cases, the sixth day in a row with at least 40 new cases. The last time there we at least five consecutive days with more than 40 cases in the Valley was the last week in April.
Northumberland County had 32 new cases, the third time in five days with more than 30. There are also eight new cases in Snyder County, five in Union and one in Montour. Sixty-four of Pennsylvania's 67 counties are seeing high community transmission according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Only Clinton, Bradford and Pike counties are not seeing high growth; all three have substantial growth according to the CDC.
Statewide, there were five deaths linked to the coronavirus and none in the Valley.
Pennsylvania has administered more than 12.1 million doses of the COVID-19 vaccine and 83,145 Valley residents are fully vaccinated.
Hospitalizations
As of noon Sunday, 1,768 patients were in Pennsylvania hospitals with COVID-19 symptoms, up 19 from Saturday's report. It end a string of eight consecutive days hospitalizations had increased by at least 25 patients.
Of those hospitalized, 476 were being treated in intensive care units (ICUs), down nine from Friday. There were 221 patients on ventilators, up 14.
Among 55 patients in Valley medical facilities — level with Saturday's report — there were 11 patients in intensive care units at Geisinger in Danville, six at Evangelical Community Hospital and none at Geisinger-Shamokin.
Geisinger’s Danville location was also treating eight patients on ventilators, up three from Saturday.
There were 37 patients at Geisinger’s main campus in Danville, a dozen at Evangelical and six patients were at Geisinger-Shamokin.
Colleges
Bucknell University, which completed its first week of classes on Friday, has four active cases on campus as of Sunday morning.
Two students are in isolation and 92.4 percent of students are fully vaccinated, the university’s dashboard shows.
Susquehanna University students began moving in Thursday and will continue to arrive in town ahead of classes this week. The university is reporting one active case on campus, a staff member.
Neither school updated its data on Sunday.
Prisons
There were no active cases at federal or state prisons in Union and Northumberland counties according to the Department of Corrections and the federal Bureau of Prisons.
USP-Lewisburg and USP-Allenwood have moved into the BOP's Level 3 of COVID modifications on Sunday. The modifications are based on the facilities’ COVID-19 medical isolation rate, combined percentage of staff and inmate completed vaccinations series, and their respective county transmission rates. At each level, an infection prevention procedure or modification to operations such as inmate programming and services may be made to mitigate the risk and spread of COVID-19 in accordance with BOP pandemic guidance. BOP pandemic guidance follows and integrates guidance and direction from Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, the Occupational Safety and Health Administration, the Department of Justice, and established medical best practices.
The local prisons were the last federal prisons in the country to remain at Level 2 before the last update.