Pennsylvania had more COVID-19 deaths over the last week than in the preceding month according to state data released by the Department of Health on Wednesday.
In its weekly update, DOH officials registered 249 new COVID-related deaths over the past seven days, up from 84 the week before. There were also 29,664 new cases, up nearly 2,000 over last week's total.
Since the pandemic began 26 months ago, there have been 2.9 million cases in Pennsylvania and more than 45,000 deaths tied to the coronavirus.
Locally there have been 350 new cases over the last week, 14 more than the preceding week. That total includes 192 in Northumberland County, 57 in Union, 57 in Snyder and 46 in Montour. Both Montour and Union counties registered fewer new cases this week.
According to data being tracked by the CDC and Johns Hopkins University, nationally, the number of cases was up by 8 percent, while deaths were up 10 percent. Hospitalizations were up 4 percent in the last week. In Pennsylvania, over the past week, cases are up 6 percent and hospitalizations were up 8 percent, while deaths were up 200 percent from last week.
Fifty-six of Pennsylvania’s 67 counties had low levels of COVID-19, according to the latest data from the CDC which is updated on Fridays. The four Valley counties have either high (Montour) or medium COVID levels (Northumberland, Snyder, Union).
Montour, Sullivan, Susquehanna and Bradford all had high levels. Nationally, there were 79 counties with high levels of COVID, 318 with medium and 2,827 with low. Across the U.S., more than 87 percent of counties had low COVID-19 levels.
The CDC looks at the combination of three metrics — new COVID-19 admissions per 100,000 population in the past 7 days, the percent of staffed inpatient beds occupied by COVID-19 patients, and total new COVID-19 cases per 100,000 population in the past 7 days — to determine the COVID-19 community level.
The CDC reported Wednesday that 78.5 percent of Pennsylvanians 18 and older were fully vaccinated, while 68.9 percent of all residents were fully vaccinated.
Hospitalizations
As of noon Wednesday, there were 1,286 COVID hospitalizations statewide, up 130 from last week’s total and the highest statewide since March 3. There were 151 patients statewide being treated in intensive care units, and 65 on ventilators.
There were 36 patients hospitalized locally, down five from recent reports. There were 22 patients at Geisinger in Danville, eight at Geisinger-Shamokin and six at Evangelical Community Hospital.
Geisinger in Danville has five patients in the ICU — down five from last week — while Evangelical has three. Geisinger in Danville also has one COVID patient on a ventilator.
State facilities, prisons
Even though there are no active COVID cases at federal prisons in Union County, all local facilities remain Level 3 operational levels, the highest COVID restrictions.
Federal prisons in Lewisburg and Allenwood are back at Level 3 operational levels of COVID mitigation, after briefly dropping to Level 1 a few weeks ago. As of Wednesday, there were 14 federal prisons nationally at Level 1 (the lowest) — down 10 from last week, 19 were at Level 2 and 65 were at Level 3, up 19 from a week ago.
Institution operational levels (Level 1, Level 2, or Level 3) are based on the facilities’ COVID-19 medical isolation rate, combined percentage of staff and inmate completed vaccinations series and their respective county transmission rates.
There are still 17 COVID cases at the Danville State Hospital, according to the Department of Human Services (DHS). As of Wednesday, there were seven cases among clients and 10 staff cases, all new since May 3. There was also at least one resident and at least one staff case at the Selinsgrove Center. There were no active cases at either of the male or female units at the North Central Secure Treatment Unit, according to DHS.
At the State Correctional Institution in Coal Township, there are five staff cases, according to the state Department of Corrections. Statewide, there were 55 inmate cases and another 66 staff cases. Statewide, seven prisons had inmate cases, and 21 had staff cases.