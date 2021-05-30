The Daily Item
HARRISBURG — All of Pennsylvania’s COVID-19 mitigation orders — other than its facial masking restriction — expired early this morning.
Earlier this month, Gov. Tom and his COVID-19 Vaccine Joint Task announced that all other previous orders, excluding the mask rules, would be lifted at 12:01 a.m. today.
The current order requiring Pennsylvanians to wear masks will be lifted no later than June 28, state Health officials announced last week.
The mask order could be canceled earlier if 70% of Pennsylvanians age 18 and older are fully vaccinated before June 28. As of Saturday, more than 53 percent of adults are fully vaccinated.
“We continue to make significant progress in the fight to stop the spread of COVID-19 and as more Pennsylvania adults get vaccinated and guidance from the CDC evolves, we can continue to move forward with our reopening efforts,” Department of Health Acting Secretary Alison Beam said previously.
“I encourage Pennsylvanians to take the critical steps needed to put this pandemic behind us by getting vaccinated, follow through with both doses if you receive the Moderna or Pfizer vaccines, and continue to take steps like masking, frequent hand washing and sanitizing and social distancing.”
Requirements such as testing and reporting new cases will remain in place for hospitals and long-term care facilities. Maintaining requirements for hospitals and long-term care facilities will allow Pennsylvania to continue to closely monitor COVID-19 spread while lifting other restrictions.
The Department of Health recommends that Pennsylvanians refer to CDC guidance and recommendations regarding ongoing COVID-19 safety measures and procedures.
All Pennsylvanians ages 12 and older are eligible to schedule a COVID-19 vaccine.
Today’s numbers
Pennsylvania registered its lowest one-day total of new COVID-19 cases since August 2020 on Sunday.
The state Department of Health announced 489 new cases, the lowest total since there were 426 cases on Aug. 24, 2020.
The state’s rolling seven-day average of new cases stands at 1,121. Sunday marked the seventh time in nine days with less than 1,000 new cases.
In the Valley, there were 13 new cases, including nine in Northumberland County and two each in Montour and Union counties.
It was the fourth time in five days with at least nine new cases in Northumberland County.
Statewide, health officials announced six new COVID-releated deaths, including one in Snyder County. The death was the 85th in that county and the first since May 4.
Statewide percent positive test rate decreased to 3.8 percent this week, the sixth week in a row the positive rate has decreased.
VaccinesOn Saturday, another 18,680 Pennsylvanians became fully vaccinated.
Nearly 4.7 million Pennsylvanians are fully vaccinated including 72,000 in the Valley. More than 10.5 million vaccine doses have been administered.
According to the CDC, more than 58 percent of Pennsylvanians have received a first dose of COVID vaccine, while more than 53 percent of state residents were fully vaccinated..
Pennsylvania ranks fifth among all states with total doses administered. More than 70 percent of adults 18 and older have received their first dose.
Prisons and state centersThere is no change in the number of active cases at Valley prions. There are still three active cases combined at federal prisons in Union County and the state prison in Northumberland County as of noon Friday, numbers that have remained the same since Thursday.
One active case remains at USP-Lewisburg, the only case at the four federal prisons in Union County. There were no other active cases in the four prisons, according to the Bureau of Prisons.
As of Sunday morning, 411 inmates and 1,165 staffers are vaccinated at USP-Allenwood and 211 inmates and 505 staffers at USP-Lewisburg are vaccinated according to the BOP.
At SCI-Coal Township, there was one inmate and one staff case at the prison, the same number as the previous three days.
There have been three inmate COVID-19 deaths at the facility.
There were less than five active cases reported at the Selinsgrove State Center, including active cases among staffers and residents receiving services.
Fewer than five clients receiving services have died from COVID-19 at the facility.
The state Department of Human Services does not report exact figures if they are less than five. Since the pandemic began in March 2020, there have been 103 resident cases and 252 staff cases at the Center.
There were also less than five staff cases at the Danville State Hospital and no client cases. Fewer than five clients have died at the facility due to COVID-19.
HospitalsThe number of COVID-19 patients hospitalized in Pennsylvania dropped by 35 in Sunday’s report. There were 1,042 people hospitalized across Pennsylvania as of noon Sunday, including 255 in intensive care units (ICUs), down 13, and 145 were being treated on ventilators, down 17.
Hospitalizations were at their lowest point since late October 2020, according to state data.
In the Valley, there are still 50 patients hospitalized according to state data, level with Saturday’s report.
There were 37 patients at Geisinger in Danville, four at Geisinger-Shamokin and nine at Evangelical Community Hospital. Eighteen patients were being treated in the ICU, up four — 12 in Danville, five at Evangelical and one at Shamokin — and four patients at Geisinger’s main campus in Danville were on ventilators.
