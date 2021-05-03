Pennsylvania's Department of Health reported fewer than 2,000 new COVID-19 cases for the second consecutive Monday, with 1,728 new cases the lowest total since March 22.
It marked the second day in a row with fewer than 3,000 new cases and the fifth time since April 1.
Twenty-two more Valley residents were infected, according to state health officials, including 10 in Northumberland County and five each in Snyder and Union counties. There were no new cases in Montour County.
There were no new deaths in the Valley and one reported statewide.
According to DOH, there were 34,198 vaccines administered on Sunday, including 20,327 shots that gave residents full vaccine protection. To date, 57,604 Valley residents have received full vaccine protection. More than 8.6 million doses have been administered statewide and more than 3.5 million residents are fully vaccinated.
Statewide percent positive test rate for the week ending Friday decreased to 7.6 percent, the second week in a row the positive rate has decreased. It is the lowest total since March 26.
Nursing homes
As of noon Monday, there had been 2,185 confirmed cases of COVID-19 across 35 long-term care facilities in the Valley since the pandemic began in March 2020. In the latest data release, there is one new resident case in Northumberland County.
The state does not report the number of active cases, just total cases among residents and staffers since the pandemic began last year.
In Montour County, there have been 305 resident cases and 72 staff cases at six facilities.
In Northumberland County, there have been 1,052 resident cases and 264 staff cases at 20 facilities.
At two facilities in Snyder County, 137 residents and 37 staffers have tested positive. In Union County, there have been 267 resident cases and 49 staff cases at seven facilities.
Hospitals
The state reported 2,151 individuals were hospitalized with COVID-19 as of noon Monday, down 10. Of that total, 484 were in intensive care units (ICUs), up five, and 261 were being treated on ventilators, up three.
COVID hospitalizations dropped in the Valley — 64 total — including 46 at Geisinger in Danville, four at Geisinger-Shamokin and 15 at Evangelical Community Hospital. Twenty patients were being treated in the ICU — 16 in Danville and four at Evangelical — and four patients at Geisinger’s main campus in Danville were on ventilators.
On campus
Bucknell University reported eight fewer active COVID-19 cases on Monday morning. There were 38 active cases, including 36 students, on campus. There were no positive tests reported on campus on Sunday for the second day in a row.
The university had 67 students in isolation, down 14 from Sunday.
At Susquehanna University, there is one active student case, level with the previous update. Since the semester began, there have been 130 cases, including 109 students.
Prisons and state centers
There is one active COVID-19 case at USP-Lewisburg in the latest data from the federal Bureau of Prisons. It was the only active case at the four federal prisons in Union County.
At the three Allenwood locations, 396 inmates and 981 staffers have received a COVID-19 vaccine. At USP-Lewisburg, 207 inmates and 307 staffers have been vaccinated.
At SCI-Coal Township, there are still nine active cases, the same number for the last five days. There were one inmate and eight staff cases. There have been three inmate COVID-19 deaths at the facility. Statewide there were 102 active staff cases and 56 inmates across the state’s two dozen prisons.
There were less than five active cases among people receiving services and staffers at the Selinsgrove State Center on Monday morning, matching Saturday’s report.
Fewer than five people have died at the location. The Department of Human Services does not provide specific numbers if they are less than five. Since the pandemic began in March 2020, there have been 100 resident cases and 247 staff cases at the facility, the same numbers as reported since Saturday.
There were no active cases among clients and less than five active cases among workers at the Danville State Hospital on Monday. There were no staff cases reported as of Monday. There have also been less than five client deaths. There have been 75 cases at the facility, including 39 among clients.