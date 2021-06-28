State health officials registered 104 new COVID-19 cases on Monday, including the first case in the Valley in three days, according to the state Department of Health.
The statewide total is the lowest one-day increase since March 21, 2020, when state health officials registered 103 new cases. That was the last date with fewer than 100 cases in a single day according to state data.
In the Valley, there is one new case in Union County and one death was registered in Snyder County. There had been no new cases in the Valley over the weekend and the death in Snyder County is the first there since May 30.
Statewide there were three deaths attributed to the novel coronavirus in data released Monday.
DOH officials announced that more than 11.6 million doses of COVID-19 vaccine have been administered in Pennsylvania, the fifth highest in the nation. State data show 5.3 million residents are fully vaccinated, including 79,781 in the Valley.
According to CDC, 62.3 percent of Pennsylvanians have received the first dose of COVID-19 vaccine, while 59.8 percent of state residents 18 and older are fully vaccinated. More than three-quarters of all adults in the state have received their first dose.
Hospitals
Pennsylvania hospitalizations due to COVID-19 decreased by nine on Monday. As of Monday morning, 341 patients were hospitalized with COVID-19 across the state, including 57 in intensive care units — down nine — and 49 on ventilators — down five.
It is the fewest number of patients statewide since less than 200 were hospitalized on March 29, 2020.
In the Valley, there are 24 patients being treated in local hospitals — up one from Sunday — including 20 at Geisinger-Danville, and three at Evangelical Community Center and one at Geisinger-Shamokin. Geisinger in Danville has four patients in the ICU; neither Geisinger-Shamokin nor Evangelical have a COVID patient in the ICU. Geisinger in Danville has one patient on a ventilator.
Nursing homes
At Valley nursing homes, there have been 2,212 cases across the four counties since the pandemic began in March 2020. The state does not provide a list of active cases, only the cumulative total dating back 15 months. Over the weekend, the state linked one new death in Northumberland County to COVID.
In the latest state data, there have been 308 resident cases and 74 staff cases in Montour County. Forty-four residents have died due to complications from the novel coronavirus.
In Northumberland County, since last March there have been 1,064 residents and 270 staffers who have tested positive, along with 221 deaths.
In Snyder County, 138 residents and 37 staffers have tested positive. The state reports 21 residents have died at long-term care facilities.
Union County has had 264 resident and 56 staff cases in the last 15. Forty-one residents have died.
Prisons
At four federal prisons in Union County, there remains one total active case of COVID-19 on Monday morning, the same number as reported for nearly four weeks.
One staff member at the United States Penitentiary (USP) in Lewisburg is infected with the virus, according to the federal Bureau of Prisons. Since the pandemic started in March 2020, there has been one death at the prisons, a USP-Allenwood inmate.
According to the BOP, 418 staffers and 1,448 inmates at USP-Allenwood are fully vaccinated and 215 staffers and 525 inmates at Lewisburg have been inoculated.
There are no active cases at SCI-Coal Township. Statewide, there are 33 combined active inmate cases at 24 prisons, including 18 at SCI-Smithfield in Huntingdon. There are 31 staff cases statewide.
State officials report no active cases at the Selinsgrove State Center. There have been fewer than five deaths since the pandemic started. The state Department of Human Services (DHS) does not report specific numbers if they are fewer than five. Since March 2020, there have been 104 resident and 252 staff cases at the Selinsgrove Center.
There are fewer than five active cases among workers at Danville State Hospital and no active cases among clients. There have been fewer than five client deaths at the facility. Since the start of the pandemic, there have been 39 resident and 37 staff cases at the facility.