The trend of lower COVID-19 reporting numbers in Pennsylvania on Sundays and Mondays continued on Sunday, with 6,839 new cases and zero deaths.
It was the second consecutive day this Christmas weekend with zero deaths being reported by the state Department of Health.
The new infection total is the fifth-lowest of the month, which at 217,568 is the second-most infectious of the 22-month pandemic. There have been an average of 8,368 infections per day this month, more than 2,636 per day more than were reported in November. December 2021 is also the fourth-deadliest month of the pandemic.
There were 57 new cases reported in the Valley on Sunday, the lowest total since 61 were reported Monday, Dec. 20.
There were 27 new infections in Northumberland County, 24 in Union, four in Snyder and two in Montour County.
There have been 3,497 new infections and 65 new COVID-19-related deaths in the Valley this month.
The state set a record on Friday with more than 13,000 new cases.
More than 11 percent of Pennsylvania’s COVID cases since March 2020 have come in the first 26 days of December 2021.
All 67 Pennsylvania counties continued to see high community transmission of the disease on Sunday, meaning at least 100 new cases per 100,000 residents over the previous seven days, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). Nationwide, 82.4 percent of counties were showing high levels of transmission and 1.58 percent were showing low levels, the same numbers as reported Saturday.
There have been 16.8 million doses of COVID-19 vaccine administered in Pennsylvania, including 2.2 million booster shots.
According to the CDC, 73.8% of Pennsylvanians age 18 and older are fully vaccinated.
Anyone who has had two doses of the Moderna or Pfizer vaccines or a single dose of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine is considered fully vaccinated, according to the CDC.
Hospitalizations
State and Valley hospitalization data from the state Department of Health remained stagnant on Sunday, according to the DOH's mid-day data release.
The number of COVID hospitalizations dropped for the third day in a row on Saturday, with the state reporting 4,359 patients hospitalized with COVID symptoms, down 66 from Friday. Of that total, 902 were being treated in intensive care units — down two — and 551 were on ventilators, down nine.
There were 194 patients hospitalized locally, the first time in more than a week fewer than 200 patients were in the three Valley hospitals. There are 113 patients at Geisinger in Danville, 26 at Geisinger-Shamokin and 55 at Evangelical Community Hospital. Geisinger’s main campus in Danville had 37 patients in the ICU and 29 on ventilators. Shamokin had eight in the ICU. All data is level from Friday’s report.
Prisons, state facilities
There are still 176 active COVID cases among federal prisons in Union County after the federal Bureau of prisons (BOP) reported significant spikes at two prisons last week. The same total as reported Saturday
BOP officials reported 143 active inmate cases at the United States Penitentiary (USP) in Allenwood, and 29 at the medium-security unit, both unchanged since Thursday. There is also one staff case at both USP Allenwood and USP Lewisburg, along with two staff cases at the low-security unit in Allenwood.
There were four inmate cases and 12 staff cases at the State Correctional Institution in Coal Township, according to the state Department of Corrections (DOC), data that is level with previous reports.
Statewide, there were 156 inmate cases and 219 staff cases, also unchanged since Thursday.
There were 14 staff cases and no client cases at the Selinsgrove State Center, five client cases and less than five staff cases at Danville State Hospital and no cases at the North Central Secure Treatment Unit -- either the boys or girls facilities, according to the state Department of Human Services (DHS). DHS does not report case numbers when they are fewer than five to avoid identifying individuals.