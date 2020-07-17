The state Department of Health reported 1,032 new cases of coronavirus in Pennsylvania today, marking the largest increase since May 10 and only the second time since that date the state reported more than 1,000 cases.
The other day was July 10, when the state reported 1,009 cases. The state has reported 700 or more cases in 10 of the last 11 days and now has reported 99.478 positive cases since it began tracking the virus in March.
Nine new cases were reported in Vally residents, at least one in each county. That is the largest increase for the Valley since there were 11 new cases on July 8. Montour County also recorded its first case in a long-term care facility — an employee.
Northumberland County cases increased by five to 355, Montour by two to 84. Union (109) and Snyder (75) each increased by one case.
No new deaths were reported in the Valley. To date, 16 Valley residents’ deaths have been linked to the virus — 10 in Northumberland County and two each in the other three counties.
The state reported 19 new deaths, pushing the statewide total to 6,992.
There are now 680 Pennsylvania patients hospitalized with the virus, an increase of 28 over the previous day. Two more patients are on ventilators, making the total 92.
Testing
There have been 15,035 negative tests performed on Valley residents — 5,304 for Montour County, 4,966 for Northumberland, 3,615 for Union and 1,150 for Snyder
The state has conducted 899,912 negative tests and it estimates 76 percent of patients have recovered.
Nursing home cases
In nursing and personal care homes, there are 18,520 resident cases of COVID-19, and 3,562 cases among employees, for a total of 22,082 at 777 distinct facilities in 58 counties, according to a news release by the state Department of Health. Out of the state’s total deaths, 4,784 have occurred in residents from nursing or personal care facilities.
Approximately 7,398 of our total cases are in health care workers.
The Montour County worker now makes 13 employees in Valley long-term care facilities who have been infected. Sixty-three Valley facility residents have contracted the virus.
To date, 59 residents and nine employees at three facilities in Northumberland County have tested positive. There have been six deaths at facilities in the county.
There was no change in Union and Snyder counties, where one resident and three employees at three facilities have been infected in the former county and three residents in one facility in the latter.
Nobody has died at Montour, Snyder or Union facilities.