Pennsylvania Health officials announced 1,258 COVID cases over the weekend and seven fatalities across the commonwealth. There were 24 new cases in the Valley on the first day the Department of Health announced two-days worth of data coming off a weekend.
Health officials announced Friday they would not release COVID-19 data on Sundays moving forward. Monday's totals give the state 145,063 cases since the state began tracking data in March, including 1,611 in the Valley.
Philadelphia County's cases are not included in today’s statewide total because of reporting delays by the county. The state reported there were 638 additional positive cases of COVID-19 on Sept. 13 and 620 additional positive cases of COVID-19 on Sept. 14.
On Monday, the state added one more death to Northumberland County, the 44th in the county. Of that total, 41 have been tied to long-term care facilities.
Over the weekend, there were 10 new cases in Union County, seven in Northumberland, six in Snyder and one in Montour. Since the state started tracking cases, there have been 806 in Northumberland, 435 in Union, 209 in Snyder and 161 in Montour.
There were 14 counties that did not report any new cases in the most recent data release.
Of the Valley's 58 deaths, 44 are in Northumberland County, six in Union, five in Montour and three in Snyder. Statewide there have been 7,689 deaths, including 5,297 linked to long-term care facilities.
Of the Valley’s total cases, 307 are linked to 14 long-term care facilities. In Northumberland County long-term care facilities, there are 270 cases — 205 residents and 68 staffers — in seven facilities. Three more staffers were infected in the most recent data.
A staffer at one Montour County facility has tested positive, while 12 residents and three staffers at one Snyder County facility and 12 residents and six staffers at five Union County facilities have tested positive.
The number of people currently hospitalized with the coronavirus increased slightly over the weekend to 274, up two, and the number of people on ventilators decreased to 59. In the Valley, there are 19 patients being treated — eight at Geisinger in Danville, six at Geisinger-Shamokin and five at Evangelical.
In nursing and personal care homes, there are 21,934 resident cases of COVID-19, and 4,770 cases among employees, for a total of 26,704 at 951 distinct facilities in 61 counties.