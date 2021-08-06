There were 1,691 new COVID-19 infections reported in Pennsylvania mid-day Friday, marking the seventh time in eight days over 1,000 and the second consecutive day with more than 1,600.
It was the fourth consecutive day with 1,400 or more new infections, the first time that has happened since May 12-15.
According to the State Department of Health's report, there were 12 new cases in the Valley, at least one in each county for the second consecutive day. There were seven new cases in Northumberland County, two each in Montour and Union County and one in Snyder County. The Montour County total marks only the third time since June 5 with more than one new infection in a day. All three have occurred in August.
Hospitalizations with COVID-19 symptoms statewide also spiked again, increasing by 44 — the second consecutive day with an increase of more than 40 and the third time this week.
There were eight new deaths linked the virus statewide. None were reported in Susquehanna Valley counties for the fifth consecutive day
Philadelphia reported 204 new cases, at least the second consecutive day with at least 200. Allegheny (176) and Montgomery (103) counties each reported more than 100. Only five counties — Cameron, Clarion, Jefferson, Somerset and Sullivan — had no new cases on Thursday.
DOH officials reported 11.7 million doses of COVID vaccine had been administered in Pennsylvania and 5.7 million people are fully vaccinated, including 79,978 in the Valley.
Hospitalizations
There were 668 patients hospitalized with COVID-19 on Friday, an increase of 44 from Thursday, the second consecutive day with an increase of more than 40. Of those hospitalized, 148 were being treated in intensive care units (ICUs), up 7. There were 84 patients on ventilators, down one from Thursday's report.
In the Valley, nine patients were hospitalized in Valley medical facilities — the same as reported Thursday. Three patients are in ICUs, all at Geisinger in Danville.
There were six patients at Geisinger’s main campus in Danville, including three in ICU and one on a ventilator. Two patients are being treated at Evangelical Community Hospital and one patient was being treated in an ICU at Geisinger-Shamokin.
Nursing homes
At Valley nursing homes, there have been 2,219 cases across the four counties since the pandemic began in March 2020. The state does not provide a list of active cases, only the cumulative total dating back 16 months. In Friday's report, there was one new case registered in Snyder County.
In the latest state data, there have been 308 resident cases and 74 staff cases in Montour County. Forty-seven residents have died due to complications from the novel coronavirus.
In Northumberland County, since last March, there have been 1,065 residents and 270 staffers who have tested positive, along with 221 deaths.
In Snyder County, 139 residents and 37 staffers have tested positive. The state reports 21 residents have died at long-term care facilities.
Union County has had 267 resident and 58 staff cases. Forty-three residents have died.
Prisons
There were two active COVID-19 infections at the State Correctional Institution in Coal Township, one inmate and one staff member, according to the Department of Corrections’ latest update. There are 63 active inmate cases at state prisons — up nine — including the one at SCI-Coal. Of that total, 31 are at SCI-Phoenixville, up eight. There are 39 staff cases at state prisons, up one.
A day after a staff case was removed from the United States Penitentiary (USP) at Allenwood, a new one was added Friday, according to the federal Bureau of Prisons. It is the only active infection at the three facilities. There was still one active staff case at USP-Lewisburg.
There are no active cases at the Selinsgrove Center, Danville State Hospital or juvenile detention centers in Montour County.