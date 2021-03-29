COVID-19 hospitalizations continued to rise across Pennsylvania on Monday as the state approaches 5 million vaccine doses administered.
In its latest data release out Monday, the state Department of Health reported 10,101 new cases over the weekend statewide. The state reported 2,923 new cases on Monday and 7,178 combined cases on Saturday and Sunday.
Statewide there were 14 deaths linked to the novel coronavirus on Monday, pushing the statewide total to 25,015. There were no deaths in the Valley for the third consecutive day.
There were 38 new COVID-19 cases announced on Monday, including 22 in Northumberland County, seven in Montour, six in Union and three in Snyder County.
The DOH announced the state's positive test rate increased to 7.6 percent, the third week in a row it remained steady or increased.
Hospitalizations
While new cases dove, hospitalizations ticked up to 1,816, an increase of 60, the third day in a row with at least 60 new hospitalizations. The number of patients being treated in intensive care units (ICUs) increased by 23 to 389 with 209 (an increase of six) being treated on ventilators
At Valley hospitals, 38 patients were hospitalized — 10 in ICUs and three on ventilators — an increase of six from Sunday's report. Geisinger Medical Center in Danville was treating two more patients (25) than Sunday. The Danville campus is treating seven patients in the ICU and three on ventilators. At Geisinger Shamokin there are two patients, including one in the ICU. At Evangelical, the number of admitted patients increased to 11, while two are being treated in the ICU.
Vaccines
According to the state’s Sunday reporting, 42,519 residents received a vaccine on Sunday. There are now 1,751,415 residents fully vaccinated, including 34,086 in the Valley
Statewide, Pennsylvania has administered 4,956,273 total doses of a COVID-19 vaccine.
Nursing homes
Across the Valley, there have been 2,134 cases in long-term care facilities. The state does not report the number of active cases, just total cases among residents and staffers since the pandemic began last year.
In Montour County, there have been 289 resident cases and 69 among staffers. There have been 39 deaths linked to facilities in the county.
In Northumberland County, 1,033 residents have tested positive, along with 256 residents. There have been 215 deaths in county homes.
Snyder County has had 137 resident and 37 staff cases during the pandemic and 20 residents have died. In Union County, there are have been 264 resident cases and 49 staffers, along with 43 deaths.
On campus
At Bucknell University there are 10 active cases, down two From Sunday, including seven students. According to the university's dashboard. There were no new positive tests on Sunday.
At Susquehanna University, there are six active cases, all among students. Since Jan. 21, there have been 97 cases on campus, including 84 among students.
Prisons and state centers
There were 21 active cases at United States Penitentiary (USP) in Lewisburg, the same figures as reported Sunday. Nineteen of the cases were among staff members. To date, no inmate or staff member has died due to complications from the virus.
There was one active case at both the Allenwood low- and medium-security sites, both inmates, according to the Federal Bureau of Prisons, the same numbers as reported Saturday. At USP-Allenwood, there were two active staff cases and no active inmate cases, numbers also unchanged from Saturday. To date, one inmate from the USP facility has died from the disease.
Since the pandemic began last March, 1,207 inmates at the four federal prisons have recovered, while 161 staffers have recovered.
At SCI-Coal Township, there were 17 active cases. The state Department of Corrections reports seven inmate cases and 10 employee cases. One inmate has died due to complications from the disease. The figures remained unchanged from Saturday’s update.
At the Selinsgrove Center, there have been less than five deaths and there are less than five active cases among residents receiving services, according to the state Department of Human Services. There were also less than five active cases among staff members. The state does not report specific figures if it is less than five. There have been 327 cumulative cases at the facility, including 99among residents seeking services.
There are also fewer than five deaths among clients at the Danville State Hospital. There are less than five active cases among both clients and employees at the facility.