The state Department of Health reported 131 new COVID-19 cases and three new related deaths in Valley counties on Saturday.
There have been at least 100 new cases in the Valley in three of the last four days. Since the pandemic began, 14,984 Valley residents have tested positive and 483 have died.
Northumberland County saw the biggest daily increase in Saturday’s reporting, adding 58 cases. There were also 28 new cases in Union County, 25 in Montour and 20 in Snyder. Two new deaths were reported in Northumberland County residents and one more in a Snyder County resident.
Statewide there were 5,191 new infections and 140 new deaths. To date 21,602 Pennsylvania residents have died due to the virus.
Hospitalizations
State hospitalizations ticked down again on Saturday, following up a 105-patient decrease in Friday’s report with another 35-patient decrease.
The number of patients in intensive care units (ICUs) ticked up by 25 to 724 and the number of patients on ventilators jumped by 26 to 451.
In Valley health care facilities, 154 patients are being treated for the novel coronavirus, down 11 from Friday’s report. There are 119 patients being treated by Geisinger in Montour County, down six from Friday, with 24 in ICUs and 15 on ventilators. At Geisinger-Shamokin, five patients are being treated, including two in ICUs. At Evangelical Community Hospital, there are 30 patients -- down four from Friday -- including three in ICUs and one on a ventilator.
Vaccines
State Health officials say 574,120 residents have received COVID-19 vaccines, including 183,646 with full two-dose vaccination protection. The state has administered 757,766 vaccines to date, including 31,608 on Friday, according to the department’s Saturday report.
Long-term care facilities
There were six new infections reported at long-term care facilities in the Valley, bringing the total number of cases among residents and staff members to 1,900.
There were five new resident cases and two new staff member cases in Northumberland County facilities, bringing those numbers to 933 and 226 respectively. There have been 190 virus-related deaths at 18 affected facilities.
In Montour County, the number of resident cases decreased by one as the state continues to reconcile data. There have been 269 resident infections, 61 staff infections and 32 deaths in six affected facilities.
Two facilities reporting infections in Snyder County did not report any new cases or deaths. There have been 147 case, including 116 among residents, and 20 deaths at the sites.
In seven Union County facilities, there were 226 resident cases, 38 staff member cases -- an increase of one from Friday’s report -- and 35 deaths.
Prisons, state facilities
The state Department of Corrections rolled out a new COVID-19 dashboard on Friday. On Saturday, it showed 58 active cases at SCI-Coal Township, including 36 staffers, the same figures as reported Friday. There are also 14 positive cases among inmates and eight asymptomatic positive cases among inmates.
There are 207 active cases in four federal prisons in Union County, up one from Friday, according to the federal Bureau of Prisons.
There are 108 active cases at three prison facilities in Allenwood, 29 inmate and 16 staff cases at the low security unit, 10 inmate and 33 staff cases at the medium security site and 20 staff cases at USP-Allenwood.
At the Selinsgrove Center, there are 48 active cases, including 26 among people receive services. To date there have been 274 cases at the center and less than five deaths. The state does not report the specific number if it us less than five.
At the Danville State Hospital there are no client cases and less than five staff member cases.