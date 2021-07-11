State officials reported 178 new COVID-19 infections in their midday report on Sunday, ending a streak of six consecutive days with increasing virus cases.
The report also ended a streak of three consecutive days with at least 200 cases, which hadn't happened since mid-June.
In the Valley, there were two new cases for the second consecutive day. The new cases in Sunday's report were Montour and Northumberland counties, a day after there was one case each in Snyder and Union counties.
The Montour County case was the fourth in the county since June 13.
There were four new COVID-19 related deaths reported statewide, the smallest increase in five days.
There were no new deaths in the Valley linked to the novel coronavirus. Since June 28, only two Valley residents' deaths have been linked to COVID-19.
The virus has killed 27,749 Pennsylvania residence, including 604 in the Valley since the state Department of Health started tracking the virus in March 2020.
Hospitalizations
There were 267 patients hospitalized with COVID-19 in Pennsylvania according to Sunday's report, a decrease of four, and the second consecutive day with a decrease. Of those patients, 58 were being treated in intensive care units (ICUs), three more than reported the previous day. There were 39 patients being treated on ventilators, a decrease of three from Saturday's report.
In the Valley, there were 17 patients being treated in hospitals -- the same amount reported Friday and Saturday -- including 13 at Geisinger in Danville, three at Evangelical Community Hospital and one at Geisinger-Shamokin. Geisinger was treating three patients in its ICUs at its main hospital in Danville, according to state data. Two of them were being treated on ventilators, the only patients in the Valley being treated on ventilators. Geisinger Shamokin's lone patient was being treated in an ICU.
Nursing homes
At Valley nursing homes, there have been 2,212 cases across the four counties since the pandemic began in March 2020. The state does not provide a list of active cases, only the cumulative total dating back 16 months. There have been no new nursing home cases in the Valley for more than two weeks.
In the latest state data, there have been 308 resident cases and 74 staff cases in Montour County. Forty-four residents have died due to complications from the novel coronavirus.
In Northumberland County, since last March there have been 1,064 residents and 270 staffers who have tested positive, along with 221 deaths.
In Snyder County, 138 residents and 37 staffers have tested positive. The state reports 21 residents have died at long-term care facilities.
Union County has had 264 resident and 56 staff cases. Forty-two residents have died.
Prisons
There were no new COVID cases at SCI-Coal Township after the Department of Corrections announced the first new case at the prison in more than two weeks on Thursday. There was one staffer who tested positive, one of 33 statewide. There are also 41 inmates who have tested positive across the state, the same number as reported Saturday. There are no active inmate cases at SCI-Coal Township.
At four federal prisons in Union County, there remains one total active case of COVID-19 on Sunday, the same number as reported for more than a month.
One staff member at the United States Penitentiary (USP) in Lewisburg is infected with the virus, according to the federal Bureau of Prisons. Since the pandemic started in March 2020, there has been one death at the prisons, a USP-Allenwood inmate.
According to the BOP, 421 staffers and 1,551 inmates at USP-Allenwood are fully vaccinated and 215 staffers and 556 inmates at Lewisburg have been inoculated. Across the nation, 200,420 inmates are fully vaccinated.
There are no active cases at the Selinsgrove Center, Danville State Hospital or youth detention facilities in Montour County.