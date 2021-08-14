State Department of Health officials reported 2,317 new COVID-19 infections on Saturday, the largest single-day increase in more than three months.
It was the fourth time in five days the state reported more than 2,000 new cases. The last time a case count was that high was May 11, when the state reported 2,385.
The state also surpassed 1,000 hospitalizations, adding 46 new patients for a total of 1,042.
In the Valley, there were 28 new cases, the most since June 3, when the state reported the same number of cases. On Saturday, the state reported Northumberland County had 14 cases, Snyder County had seven, Union had four and Montour had three.
The seven infections in Snyder County marked the county's biggest single-day increase since May 26.
There were no new COVID-19-related deaths in the Valley counties on Saturday for the 13th consecutive day.
The state says more than 11.8 million vaccinations have been administered for COVID-19 and 5.8 million are fully vaccinated, including 81,221 in the Valley. To date 165,050 shots have been administered in Valley counties.
Hospitalizations
As of noon Saturday, 1,042 patients were in Pennsylvania hospitals with COVID-19 symptoms. The number of residents in Pennsylvania hospitals with COVID symptoms has increased by 374 since last Saturday.
Of those hospitalized, 265 were being treated in intensive care units (ICUs), 15 more than reported Friday. There were 122 patients on ventilators, up 3.
Out of the 32 patients in Valley medical facilities — the same number as reported Friday -- there are six patients in intensive care units at Geisinger in Danville and one in the ICU at Geisinger-Shamokin. Geisinger’s Danville location is also treating four patients on ventilators.
There were 19 patients at Geisinger’s main campus in Danville, the same number as reported Friday. Seven patients are being treated at Evangelical Community Hospital and six patients are being treated at Geisinger-Shamokin.
Nursing homes
At Valley nursing homes, there have been 2,222 cases across the four counties since the pandemic began in March 2020. The state does not provide a list of active cases, only the cumulative total dating back 16 months. There were no new cases at Valley facilities on Friday or Saturday.
In the latest state data, there have been 308 resident cases and 74 staff cases in Montour County. Forty-seven residents have died due to complications from the novel coronavirus.
In Northumberland County, since last March, there have been 1,065 residents and 270 staffers who have tested positive, along with 221 deaths.
In Snyder County, 141 residents and 37 staffers have tested positive. The state reports 21 residents have died at long-term care facilities.
Union County has had 269 resident and 58 staff cases. Forty-three residents have died.
Prisons
There are still three active cases at SCI-Coal Township, all staffers, according to the state Department of Corrections report. Statewide, there are 34 total staff cases — including the three at Coal Township.
There are 61 active inmate cases at state prisons — down five from Friday— including none at SCI Coal. Of that total, 27 are at SCI Phoenixville. A Coal Township inmate infection was removed from the list on Saturday
There is one active staff case at the United States Penitentiary (USP) in Lewisburg as of Saturday morning, the same report as Friday. There are no inmate or staff cases at three federal prison facilities in Allenwood, according to the Bureau of Prisons.
There are also active staff cases at the Selinsgrove Center and the male juvenile detention center in Danville. Both reports say there are less than five active cases. The state Department of Human Services does not list exact totals fewer than five. There are no active cases at the Danville State Hospital or the female juvenile detention center in Montour County.