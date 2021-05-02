New COVID-19 infections in Pennsylvania declined for the second consecutive day.
At 2,653 cases, Pennsylvania recorded only the fourth day since April 1 with fewer than 3,000 new cases.
Thirty-one more Valley residents were infected, according to the state Department of Health (DOH), including 15 in Union County and 11 in Northumberland County. Snyder County reported four new cases and one was added in Montour.
There were no new deaths in the Valley and only 22 statewide, the lowest total in six days.
According to DOH, there were 54,332 vaccines administered on Saturday, including 34,206 shots that gave residents full vaccine protection. Of that number, 353 were administered in the Valley. To date, 54,799 Valley residents have received full vaccine protection.
Statewide percent positive test rate for the week ending Friday decreased to 7.6 percent, the second week in a row the positive rate has decreased. It is the lowest total since March 26.
Nursing homes
As of noon Sunday, there had been 2,184 confirmed cases of COVID-19 across 35 long-term care facilities in the Valley since the pandemic began in March 2020. In the latest data release, there are two new resident cases, one each in Northumberland and Union counties.
The state does not report the number of active cases, just total cases among residents and staffers since the pandemic began last year.
In Montour County, there have been 305 resident cases and 72 staff cases at six facilities.
In Northumberland County, there have been 1,051 resident case and 264 staff cases at 20 facilities.
At two facilities in Snyder County, 137 residents and 37 staffers have tested positive. In Union County, there have been 267 resident cases and 49 staff cases at seven facilities.
Hospitals
The state reported 2,161 individuals were hospitalized with COVID-19 as of noon Sunday, down 46. Of that total, 479 were in intensive care units (ICUs), down 8, and 258 were being treated on ventilators, up four.
COVID hospitalizations were stangant in the Valley — 70 total — including 49 at Geisinger in Danville, four at Geisinger-Shamokin and 17 at Evangelical Community Hospital. Eighteen patients were being treated in the ICU — 14 in Danville and four at Evangelical — and five patients at Geisinger’s main campus in Danville were on ventilators.
On campus
Bucknell University reported four fewer active COVID-19 cases on Saturday morning, a decrease for a second straight day. There were 46 active cases, including 44 students, on campus. There were no positive tests reported on campus on Saturday, according to the university’s dashboard, breaking a string of two consecutive days with six positives.
The university had 81 students in isolation, down 17 from Friday, marking a second consecutive day of decreases.
At Susquehanna University, there is one active student case, level with the previous update. Since the semester began, there have been 130 cases, including 109 students.
Prisons and state centers
There is one active COVID-19 case at USP-Lewisburg in the latest data from the federal Bureau of Prisons. It was the only active case at the four federal prisons in Union County, matching Saturday’s report.
At the three Allenwood locations, 396 inmates and 981 staffers have received a COVID-19 vaccine. At USP-Lewisburg, 207 inmates and 307 staffers have been vaccinated.
At SCI-Coal Township, there are still nine active cases, the same number for the last four days. There was one inmate case and eight staff cases. There have been three inmate COVID-19 deaths at the facility. Statewide there were 102 active staff cases and 56 inmates across the state’s two dozen prisons.
There were less than five active cases among people receiving services and staffers at the Selinsgrove State Center Sunday morning, matching Saturday’s report. Fewer than five people have died at the location. The Department of Human Services does not provide specific numbers if they are less than five. Since the pandemic began in March 2020, there have been 100 resident cases and 247 staff cases at the facility, the same numbers as reported Saturday.
There were no active cases among clients and less than five active cases among workers at the Danville State Hospital on Sunday. There were no staff cases reported as of Saturday. There have also been less than five client deaths. There have been 75 cases at the facility, including 39 among clients.