State health officials announced another two deaths and 23 cases of COVID-19 in the Valley on Tuesday. Both deaths are in Northumberland County according to officials from the Department of Health.
Statewide, there were 735 new cases and 31 new deaths attributed to the novel coronavirus. The data includes data from two days' reporting from Philadelphia County, which reported 205 cases on Tuesday. Philadelphia did not report cases on Monday.
The Bureau of Prisons is reporting 11 new active inmate cases of COVID-19 at USP-Lewisburg. The most recent data from the BOP shows 29 active cases among inmates and five among staffers at USP-Lewisburg. That number is on top of the 52 that have already recovered — 51 inmates and one staffer — at the facility.
At federal prisons in Allenwood and Lewisburg there have now been 93 confirmed cases of COVID-19 since the first cases were announced on Aug. 1. There are four active cases at Allenwood, including three among staff members.
There were also three new cases at Valley long-term care facilities on Tuesday, all in Northumberland County. There have now been 208 cases at long-term care facilities in the Valley, including 174 residents and 34 workers at 11 facilities. All 13 deaths tied to Valley homes have occurred in Northumberland County. At least 82 cases in Northumberland County are out of the Milton Nursing and Rehabilitation Center. According to its website, 57 patients have tested positive and 25 staff members have tested positive and are in quarantine. There are 50 resident tests still pending.
DOH reports that 125,579 Pennsylvanians have tested positive for the virus since the state began tracking data. State officials say 79 percent of residents have already recovered. Additionally, there have been 1,353,987 patients who have tested negative to date.
The 24 new cases in the Valley include 11 in Northumberland County, five in Union, four in Snyder and three in Montour. Since the state began tracking data in March, there have been 1,140 cases in the Valley, including 586 in Northumberland County, 310 in Union, 128 in Snyder and 116 in Montour.
Thirteen patients are hospitalized with the novel coronavirus at Geisinger Medical Center in Danville, two of them on ventilators. Seven patients are also being treated at Evangelical, two fewer than Monday. None of Evangelical's patients are on ventilators. Statewide, 548 patients are being treated for the virus in hospitals, down 12 from Monday. There are 94 patients on ventilators statewide.
Statewide, 7,499 residents have died, including 5,064 residents of long-term care facilities.
In nursing and personal care homes, there are 20,444 resident cases of COVID-19, and 4,261 cases among employees.