State Health officials reported 7,231 new infections on Sunday, the sixth consecutive day with at least that many cases and the ninth time in 10 days reaching that mark.
There were also 20 new deaths reported, after 195 were reported on Saturday. State death totals have trended lower on Sundays and Mondays. The 20 new deaths pushed the total this month to 1,977, 10 more than were reported in all of November, making December 2021 the seventh-deadliest month of the now 22-month pandemic.
The state is averaging 104 deaths per day this month. At that pace, December would finish as the fourth-deadliest month since the pandemic was declared in March 2020.
There were two new COVID-related deaths in the Valley recorded on Sunday by the state Department of Health, both in Northumberland County. Twenty-five Northumberland County residents have died so far this month.
The state also reported 66 fewer patients hospitalized with COVID-19, the third straight day the total decreased in Pennsylvania.
On Sunday, the DOH reported there were 135 new Valley cases, the 12th time in 13 days with at least 100 cases. State Health officials recorded 72 new cases in Northumberland County, 29 in Montour, 21 in Union and 13 in Snyder County. The Montour County increase is the county's largest since January.
All 67 Pennsylvania counties continued to see high community transmission of the disease on Sunday, meaning at least 100 new cases per 100,000 residents over the previous seven days, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). Nationwide, 78.12 percent of counties were showing high levels of transmission and 1.58 percent were showing low levels.
There have been 16.5 million doses of COVID-19 vaccine administered in Pennsylvania, including 2.1 million booster shots.
Hospitalizations
As of noon Sunday, the state Department of Health reported 4,527 Pennsylvania residents were being treated at hospitals, down 66 from previous reports. It is the third consecutive day and the fourth time in five days the total has decreased. Statewide, there are 933 patients being treated in intensive care units -- up three -- and 571 on ventilators -- down eight.
There were 131 patients at Geisinger in Danville, 22 at Geisinger in Shamokin and 47 at Evangelical Community Hospital, all the same numbers reported Saturday.
There were 40 patients in intensive care units (ICU) at Geisinger in Danville, 13 at Evangelical Community Hospital, and five at Geisinger-Shamokin. Geisinger’s Danville location was treating 35 on ventilators while Evangelical has seven. Ventilator and ICU numbers were unchanged from Saturday's report.
Among patients at Evangelical on Friday, 36 of 46 hospitalized were not fully vaccinated, as were 12 of 13 in the ICU and all seven on ventilators.
Systemwide at Geisinger’s facilities, 289 of 336 patients hospitalized, 66 of 75 being treated in the ICU and 57 of 61 on ventilators are not fully vaccinated, hospital officials said Friday.
Anyone who has had two doses of the Moderna or Pfizer vaccines or a single dose of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine is considered fully vaccinated, according to the CDC.
Geisinger will again limit inpatient visitors beginning Monday as a response to increases in COVID cases.
In an announcement sent out Friday afternoon, system officials said “Effective, Monday, Dec. 20, one visitor is permitted per hospitalized adult patient. Other family members, friends and general visitors will not be permitted at this time.”
Prisons, state facilities
There were seven inmate cases and 10 staff cases — both the same as reported Saturday — at the State Correctional Institution in Coal Township, according to the state Department of Corrections (DOC). Statewide, there were 169 inmate cases and 232 staff cases — both also even with Saturday's reporting.
At the U.S. Penitentiary (USP) in Lewisburg, there were no active cases after the federal Bureau of Prisons cleared both inmate cases in the federal data over the past two weeks. There were 51 inmate cases and one staff case at USP Allenwood. At the nearby low-security unit, there were two staff cases. Totals at both facilities have been the same since Friday. At the medium-security facility there were no cases on Sunday after reporting five inmate cases on Saturday.
There were active cases at the Danville State Hospital, but fewer than five among both staffers and those receiving treatment, according to the state Department of Human Services (DHS). The DHS does not provide specific numbers fewer than five to avoid identifying clients. The Selinsgrove State Center was also reporting 14 active staff cases and no client cases for at least the second consecutive day.