A day after the first omicron COVID-19 variant infection was reported in the state, Health officials reported 208 new infections in the Valley and 9,264 new cases statewide.
It's the first time since January that the state has reported more than 9,000 new infections on three consecutive days and the first time the Valley has reported that many new infections in a single day since January.
There were also 113 new COVID-19-related deaths reported statewide on Saturday. There have been 97 or more deaths in each of the last five days. The average number of deaths per day in November 2021 was 65. It was the seventh-deadliest month of the now 22-month pandemic.
On Friday, the same day the Philadelphia Department of Health reported the state's first omicron infection, the state reported 10,127 new cases, the largest daily increase in cases since Jan. 8. The most ever reported in one day was 12,884 reported Dec. 5, 2020.
Cases have increased in the Valley in each of the last seven days and the daily total has been more than 100 for five consecutive days.
Three more Valley residents' deaths were linked to COVID-19, making it seven straight days with at least one new death in the Valley. Two Union County residents and one Snyder County resident died.
There were 127 new infections in Northumberland County, the third day here with more than 100 new cases. There were also 36 new cases in Union County, 28 in Snyder and 17 in Montour.
All 67 Pennsylvania counties continued to see high community transmission of the disease, meaning at least 100 new cases per 100,000 residents over the previous seven days, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). Nationwide 71.82 percent of counties are showing high levels of transmission and 3.01 percent are showing low levels.
In Pennsylvania, 69.5 percent of residents age 18 or older have been fully vaccinated, according to the CDC, and local facilities are scheduling smaller doses of the COVID vaccine for children ages 5-11.
According to the DOH’s dashboard, 15.5 million vaccines have been administered statewide, including 1.6 million boosters.
Hospitalizations
Health officials reported 59 new hospitalizations Saturday. Over the last 20 days, COVID-19 hospitalizations in the state have increased by 1,418.
Over that same stretch in Valley health care facilities, the number of patients being treated has increased by 71.
Hospitalization figures in the Valley remained unchanged Saturday morning. There were 115 patients at Geisinger in Danville, 23 at Geisinger in Shamokin and 52 at Evangelical Community Hospital.
There were 37 patients in intensive care units at Geisinger in Danville — up one — nine at Evangelical Community Hospital — up two — and nine at Geisinger-Shamokin — up one.
Geisinger’s Danville location was treating 19 on ventilators and Evangelical was treating five, the same numbers as reported on Thursday.
The DOH reported 4,044 Pennsylvania residents were being treated at hospitals. Of those patients hospitalized statewide, 881 were being treated in intensive care units (ICUs) — up two — and 480 — up five — were on ventilators.
Prisons, state facilities
COVID-19 infections at the State Correctional Institution (SCI) in Coal Township nearly doubled on Saturday, increasing from 32 to 60. There were 50 inmate cases and 10 staff cases, according to the state Department of Corrections (DOC). Inmate cases increased by 26 and staff cases increased by two. Statewide, there were 320 inmate cases and 239 staff cases. Both numbers increased on Saturday, according to the DOC.
At the U.S. Penitentiary (USP) in Lewisburg, there were two active inmate cases and no staff cases — the same numbers as reported Thursday and Friday — according to the federal Bureau of Prisons. There was one staff case at USP Allenwood and two staff cases at the low-security unit in Allenwood. There were no prisoner or staff cases at the medium-security unit in Allenwood.
There were seven staff cases and no client cases at the Danville State Hospital, according to the state Department of Human Services (DHS).
At the North Central Secure Treatment Unit, there were fewer than five staff cases at the girls unit and no youth cases. There were no youth or staff cases at the boys facility. The DHS does not specify numbers when they are fewer than five to avoid identifying patients.
The Selinsgrove State Center also reported fewer than five staff cases and no cases among clients receiving services.