The state Department of Health reported 40 new COVID-19 related deaths on Saturday, marking the fifth consecutive day with at least 35 new deaths.
New infections were down from Friday’s report, at 4,882, but it was still the second largest increase in the last seven days. Of Pennsylvania’s 1,068,974 infections since the pandemic began about 13 months ago, 428,649 have been reported in 2021.
There were 64 new cases in Valley counties, including 26 in Northumberland County and 25 in Union County. There were also 11 new cases in Snyder County and two in Montour. No new COVID-19 deaths were reported in Valley residents. To date 566 Valley residents have died due to the virus.
The state did not update statewide or county specific vaccination information on its dashboard on Saturday, but detailed some changes in its mid-day new release, including the vaccination of 177,473 Pennsylvania residents on Friday, pushing the statewide number of total doses administered to 6,233,317. To date, 2,299,256 residents are fully vaccinated. According to the CDC, as of Saturday morning, Pennsylvania has administered first doses of vaccine to 36% of its eligible population, and the state ranks 20th among all 50 states for first doses administered by percentage of population.
Pennsylvania ranks 6th among all 50 states for total doses administered, the CDC said.
Pennsylvania's early warning dashboard also shows the state's positive test rate increased to 9.5 percent over the past week, up from 9.3 percent last week.
Hospitalizations
There were 2,441 patients hospitalized with COVID-19 in Pennsylvania on Friday, according to the state Department of Health’s Saturday report, two more than the previous day. Of those patients, 511 were in intensive care units (ICUs), an increase of 15, and the number of patients on ventilators rose for the third consecutive day, increasing by 9 to 260.
At Valley hospitals, 67 patients were hospitalized, the same number as reported Friday. There were 16 patients in ICUs and 5 on ventilators. Geisinger Medical Center in Danville was treating 52 patients, according to the state's report. The Danville campus was treating 11 patients in the ICU and 5 on ventilators. At Geisinger Shamokin there was one patient who was in the ICU. At Evangelical, there were 14 admitted patients. Four were being treated in the ICU.
The trend in the 14-day moving average number of hospitalized patients per day is about 3,900 lower than it was at the peak on December 25, 2020. The current 14-day average is also below what it was at the height of the spring peak on May 3, 2020. However, the moving average of number of hospitalized patients has started to increase.
On campus
At Bucknell University there are 27 active cases, up five from Friday, including 24 among students — an increase of six. There were seven positive tests on campus on Friday. There are 55 students in isolation, down 10 from Thursday.
At Susquehanna University, there were 10 active cases — five students and five workers — the same number as reported Friday. Since Jan. 21, there have been 118 cases on campus, including 90 among students.
Nursing homes
As of noon Saturday, there have been 2,150 confirmed cases of COVID-19 across 35 long-term care facilities in the Valley, the same number as reported on Friday.
In Montour County, there have been 300 resident cases and 70 staff cases at six facilities.
In Northumberland County, there have been 1,037 resident cases and 256 staff cases at 20 facilities.
At two facilities in Snyder County, 137 residents and 37 staffers have tested positive. In Union County, there have been 264 resident cases and 49 staff cases at seven facilities.
To date there have been 319 COVID-19 related deaths in Valley nursing homes, including 215 in Northumberland County. Those numbers also remained unchanged from Friday’s report.
Prisons and state centers
There are three active cases, all among workers, at four federal prisons in Allenwood. There are no active cases at the United States Penitentiary (USP) in Lewisburg.
There are no cases at the Allenwood low-security facility. There is one staff member infection, at Allenwood's medium-security facility. At the United States Penitentiary (USP) in Allenwood, there were two employee cases and no inmate cases. One inmate has died from COVID-19 at the facility, the only federal inmate death related to COVID in the Valley.
USP Lewisburg reported no active cases.
To date, 1,370 individuals have recovered from the virus at the prisons, including 1,190 inmates.
At SCI-Coal Township, there were seven active cases, the same number as reported Friday. A second inmate has died due to complications from the disease.
There are less than five cases among people receiving services at the Selinsgrove State Center and less than five people have died. The Department of Human Services does not provide specific numbers if they are less than five. There are six active employee cases at the facility. There have been 334 cumulative cases at the facility, 234 of them among workers.
There are also fewer than five cases among workers and clients at the Danville State Hospital. There have also been less than five client deaths. There have been 74 cases at the facility, including 39 among clients.