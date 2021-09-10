The Pennsylvania Department of Health registered 5,005 new COVID cases on Friday, the first time since mid-March 2021 there have been at least 5,000 cases in a single day. DOH officials also announced 102 new cases in the Valley, the most since January.
Friday marked the third day in a row with at least 4,000 new cases and the largest one-day increase since 5,114 were counted on April 17.
Late Thursday, state health officials also updated data on COVID cases among school-age children. In the week ending Sept. 8, there were 5,371 new COVID cases statewide among children 5-18. Since the state began tracking in mid-August, there have been, 13,525 cases. Over the past week, there were 108 new cases among children in the Valley, including 59 in Northumberland County, 32 in Union County, 10 in Snyder and seven in Montour.
Among Friday's statewide increase are 52 new cases in Northumberland County, 30 in Union, 12 in Snyder and eight in Montour. It is the largest increase in Northumberland County in one day since February.
Statewide there were 37 deaths linked to the coronavirus, including one in Snyder County. It is the first in Snyder County since Aug. 25.
All 67 Pennsylvania counties were seeing high levels of community transmission on Friday — more than 100 cases per 100,000 residents over a seven-day period — according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Twenty counties had at least 100 new cases reported in Friday's report, including 361 in Allegheny County and 326 in Philadelphia County.
The state has administered more than 12.3 million COVID vaccines and 84,699 Valley residents are fully vaccinated
Hospitalizations
As of noon Friday, 2,147 patients were in Pennsylvania hospitals with COVID-19 symptoms, up 29 from Thursday. Of those hospitalized, 535 were being treated in intensive care units (ICUs), up 13 from the previous day.
There were 268 patients on ventilators, up down 28 from Thursday.
Among 73 patients in Valley medical facilities — down one — there were 16 patients in intensive care units at Geisinger in Danville, four at Evangelical Community Hospital and none at Geisinger-Shamokin.
Geisinger’s Danville location was also treating 11 patients on ventilators; Evangelical had three patients on ventilators.
There were 42 patients at Geisinger’s main campus in Danville, 23 at Evangelical and eight patients were at Geisinger-Shamokin.
Colleges
There are 11 active cases, including 10 students, at Bucknell University according to the school's dashboard. There are 11 students in isolation.
According to university data, 93.9 percent of the campus community is fully vaccinated.
At Susquehanna University, there is one active case among staff. There are no active student cases the university reported.
Prisons, state facilities
The state Department of Corrections reports five active cases at SCI-Coal Township — down one from Thursday — the most at any of the state’s 24 prisons. The Bureau of Prisons (BOP) reported one active staff case at U.S. Penitentiary (USP) in Allenwood and at the medium-security unit in Allenwood. The staff case at nearby USP Lewisburg is also still active.
USP Lewisburg and USP Allenwood both remained in the BOP’s Level 3 of COVID modifications on Thursday. The modifications are based on the facilities’ COVID-19 medical isolation rate, combined percentage of staff and inmate completed vaccinations series, and their respective county transmission rates.
At each level, an infection prevention procedure or modification to operations such as inmate programming and services may be made to mitigate the risk and spread of COVID-19 in accordance with BOP pandemic guidance. BOP pandemic guidance follows and integrates guidance and direction from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, the Occupational Safety and Health Administration, the Department of Justice, and established medical best practices.
The local prisons were the last federal prisons in the country to remain at Level 2 before the last update. The BOP reports 95 of 98 federal prisons are in Level 3 modifications.
There were no active cases among those receiving services at the Selinsgrove Center — the state does not release precise numbers unless there are more than five to avoid identifying a patient.
At the NCSTU juvenile facility in Danville, there are no cases among residents and staffers in the boys unit. There are staff and resident cases in the girls unit.