The state Department of Health reported 5,143 new COVID-19 infections on Saturday.
It was the 12th consecutive day with at least 5,000 infections, but also the smallest single-day increase during that time.
The state also reported only four new COVID-19-related deaths after reporting zero on Friday. In the three days prior, 72, 98 and 146 Pennsylvanians died of COVID-19 complications.
There were no new deaths in the Valley for the second consecutive day.
There were 122 new COVID infections in Valley counties, marking the ninth time in 12 days with at least 100.
The total included 57 in Northumberland County, which has seen 778 new infections and 10 new deaths in the last 12 days.
There were also 26 new infections in Snyder County, 25 in Union and 14 in Montour.
All 67 Pennsylvania counties continued to see substantial community transmission of the disease, meaning at least 100 new cases per 100,000 residents over the previous seven days, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). Nationwide, 74.15 percent of counties had high transmission rates. The CDC reported that 2.33 percent of counties nationwide were reporting low transmission.
In Pennsylvania, 68.9 percent of residents age 18 or older have been fully vaccinated and local facilities are scheduling smaller doses of the COVID vaccine for children ages 5-11. State health officials also announced Monday that more than 15 million vaccine doses have been administered, including 1.4 million boosters.
The state did not update data regarding infections in children ages infant to 18 on Friday or Saturday. The data is usually released on Fridays.
Hospitalizations
DOH reported 3,548 Pennsylvania residents were being treated, an increase of 83.
In the last 13 days, the number of hospitalizations 922 statewide and by 49 in the Valley -- from 119 to 168.
Of the patients hospitalized statewide, 806 were being treated in intensive care units (ICUs) — up 29 — and 464 were on ventilators — up 14. Both figures increased for at least the second consecutive day.
According to data provided by the state, there were 168 patients undergoing treatment for COVID-19 in Valley medical facilities on Thursday, seven more than were reported Friday. There were 38 patients in intensive care units at Geisinger in Danville -- up six -- eight at Evangelical Community Hospital -- up one -- and five at Geisinger-Shamokin -- down one.
Geisinger’s Danville location was also treating 25 on ventilators -- up four -- and Evangelical was treating three -- one more than was reported Friday.
At Geisinger’s main campus in Danville, there were 99 COVID-19 positive patients. There were 49 at Evangelical, up ten from Friday, and 20 at Geisinger Shamokin, down four.
Prisons, state facilities
There were 36 active COVID cases at the State Correctional Institution (SCI) in Coal Township on Saturday, the same numbers as reported since Wednesday. There were 182 staff cases statewide and 206 active inmate cases statewide, the same numbers as reported since Thursday. Of the 36 cases at SCI-Coal Township, 26 were inmate cases and 10 were staff cases, even with numbers dating back to Thursday.
At the U.S. Penitentiary (USP) in Lewisburg, there was one active inmate case and no staff cases, according to the federal Bureau of Prisons. At the low-security unit in Allenwood, there were five inmate cases, along with one staff case. There was one staff case at USP Allenwood and none at the medium-security unit there.
According to the state Department of Human Services (DHS), there were no cases among persons receiving services and six staff cases at the Selinsgrove Center, both unchanged since Thursday.
There were less than five staff cases and no client cases at the Danville State Hospital for at least the third consecutive day. The DHS does not specify numbers when they are fewer than five to avoid identifying patients.
At the North Central Secure Treatment Unit, there were six youth cases at the girls facility and five staff cases. There were no youth or staff cases at the boys facility.